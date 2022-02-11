Log in
    VVNT   US9285421098

VIVINT SMART HOME, INC.

(VVNT)
  Report
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/11/2022 | 11:43am EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (“Vivint” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VVNT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 460 M - -
Net income 2021 -348 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 576 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,46x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 348 M 1 348 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 12 100
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
David H. Bywater Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale R Gerard Chief Financial Officer
David F. D'Alessandro Chairman
JT Hwang Chief Technology Officer
Joy Driscoll Durling Chief Information & Digital Enablement Officer
