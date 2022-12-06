Advanced search
    VVNT   US9285421098

VIVINT SMART HOME, INC.

(VVNT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:35 2022-12-06 am EST
11.89 USD   +32.20%
11:22aShareholder Alert : Ademi LLP investigates whether Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its Transaction with NRG
PR
11:02aVvnt Alert : Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Vivint Smart Home to NRG Energy
AQ
09:15aFed Rate Hike Fears Send US Equity Futures Struggling for Direction
MT
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its Transaction with NRG

12/06/2022 | 11:22am EST
MILWAUKEE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Vivint (NYSE: VVNT) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with NRG. 

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/vivint-smart-home-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Vivint's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Vivint shareholders are expected to receive only $12 per share or $2.8 billion in an all-cash transaction. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Vivint by imposing a significant penalty if Vivint accepts a superior bid. Vivint insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Vivint's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Vivint.

If you own Vivint common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/vivint-smart-home-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP                                                                                        
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-vivint-smart-home-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-nrg-301695957.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
