Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vivint Smart Home, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VVNT   US9285421098

VIVINT SMART HOME, INC.

(VVNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vivint Smart Home Recognized by Forbes Home as the Best Home Security Company of 2022

03/07/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vivint ranked highest among all home security companies with a score of 4.6 out of 5 by Forbes Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company in North America, has been named by Forbes Home as the Best Home Security Company Of 2022. Forbes Home compared information on two dozen top-rated home security companies, ranking them based on factors including cost, features, contracts, support, and customer reviews to create a list of the 10 best home security companies in 2022.

“It’s a great honor to be at the top of this list,” said JT Hwang, Chief Technology Officer at Vivint. “It’s a validation that our model of a providing a world-class product suite that is professionally installed and monitored is the ideal way for homeowners to secure their homes and protect their families.”

Vivint was picked as the best overall home security company based on a number of factors by Forbes Home, including strong recommendations and customer testimonials on leading review platforms, a variety of plan options, and the company’s 24/7 alarm monitoring and support. However, it was the technology that took Vivint over the edge when it came to the ranking.

In its assessment of Vivint for the ranking, Forbes Home also noted, “Their wide assortment of available, high-quality equipment and affordable monitoring options allow their customers to experience highly customizable security that can be optimized for individual needs.”

Read the full assessment of Vivint and see the rest of Forbes Home’s ranking of the Best Home Security Companies of 2022 here.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves over 1.8 million customers. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

About Forbes Home:

Forbes Home is a trusted destination for time-saving project advice, how-tos, and product comparisons, all dedicated to helping consumers make smart decisions and choose the right products and services with ease. For more information, visit https://forbes.com/home-improvement.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VIVINT SMART HOME, INC.
08:31aVivint Smart Home Recognized by Forbes Home as the Best Home Security Company of 2022
BU
08:06aVivint Smart Home to Attend Deutsche Bank Media, Internet, and Telecom Conference
BU
03/01VIVINT SMART HOME, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
02/24VIVINT SMART HOME : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/24TRANSCRIPT : Vivint Smart Home, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/24Vivint Smart Home, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December ..
CI
02/24Vivint Smart Home, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
02/24Vivint Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
BU
02/24Vivint Smart Home, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
02/17VIVINT SMART HOME, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIVINT SMART HOME, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 625 M - -
Net income 2022 -233 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 545 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 457 M 1 457 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float -
Chart VIVINT SMART HOME, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vivint Smart Home, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVINT SMART HOME, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,98 $
Average target price 12,28 $
Spread / Average Target 76,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David H. Bywater Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale R Gerard Chief Financial Officer
David F. D'Alessandro Chairman
JT Hwang Chief Technology Officer
Joy Driscoll Durling Chief Information & Digital Enablement Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVINT SMART HOME, INC.-28.63%1 457
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-10.83%234 752
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-17.94%37 504
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-17.53%36 476
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-6.54%35 021
NOKIA OYJ-20.62%27 247