Vivint Smart Home : Taps AT&T Executive, Rasesh Patel, as Chief Operating Officer - Form 8-K

Vivint Smart Home Taps AT&T Executive, Rasesh Patel, as Chief Operating Officer

• Patel joins Vivint after having served as Chief Product and Platform Officer for AT&T Business

• He brings a wealth of experience to Vivint ranging from sales, distribution, operations, customer experience, and product management

PROVO, Utah - April 20th, 2022- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, announced that Rasesh Patel will become its new chief operating officer (COO). As the company's incoming COO, Rasesh brings to Vivint 20-plus years of building technology service businesses, driving innovation and improving the customer experience. Effective mid-May, Rasesh will oversee the company's operations as well as its technology and product platform.

Rasesh spent the past seven years of his career at AT&T where he served in various executive leadership roles before being named chief product and platform officer for AT&T Business. In that capacity, Rasesh was responsible for its portfolio-wide P&L with $35B of annual revenue, as well as its integrated platforms, products and solutions including fiber, 5G, Edge, IoT, cybersecurity, collaboration and cloud connectivity.

"Rasesh has a proven set of skills and knowledge that will further accelerate our momentum as a leading smart home platform in the industry," said David Bywater, CEO of Vivint Smart Home. "His strong track record of achieving operational excellence, growing profitable businesses, and delivering innovative product and platform solutions make him an ideal leader to bring smart security, smart energy, and smart insurance into a seamless customer experience that will redefine what it means to live in a smart home."

Prior to its acquisition by AT&T, Rasesh served as senior vice president of customer experience for DIRECTV. Through his focus on developing a seamless omni-channel customer experience, DIRECTV's NPS position improved from third to first in the industry while simultaneously driving significant operating efficiencies.

"I have been so impressed with the Vivint team and the company's plans to make homes smarter, more energy efficient and more secure," said Patel. "Vivint has already brought a category-defining smart home experience to millions of customers, yet there is still so much opportunity to innovate on this incredible platform. It's a very exciting time to be joining the company."

Rasesh received an MBA from UCLA's Anderson School of Management and a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of California, Irvine.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves nearly 1.9 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com .

