  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Vivint Smart Home, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VVNT   US9285421098

VIVINT SMART HOME, INC.

(VVNT)
  Report
Vivint Smart Home : Dale R. Gerard of Vivint Smart Home Named a Utah Business CXO of the Year

06/24/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
Gerard recognized for his transformative financial leadership

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Dale R. Gerard is a Utah Business CXO of the Year honoree. Utah Business recognized Gerard for more than a decade of transformative financial leadership at Vivint, including spearheading one of the largest SPAC mergers of 2020 when Vivint joined the New York Stock Exchange in January 2020.

“Dale has helped guide Vivint through many of our key financial milestones,” said David Bywater, CEO at Vivint Smart Home. “His in-depth knowledge of the company and passion for our business has helped position us for continued long-term success.”

Gerard has led finance, investor relations and treasury at Vivint since 2010, serving as chief financial officer since 2019. Along with navigating Vivint’s transition to a public company, he has been instrumental in introducing new business models, technologies, services and partnerships that have contributed to Vivint’s rapid growth and resilient business model.

Before Vivint, Gerard was the assistant treasurer and director of finance at American Commercial Lines and was also the senior treasury and financial analyst at Wabash National Corporation.

Gerard has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and an MBA from Purdue University. He is also a Certified Treasury Professional.

Utah Business recognized Gerard and the other 2021 honorees at an awards ceremony in Salt Lake City. Gerard is also featured in the magazine’s June print issue.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.


© Business Wire 2021
