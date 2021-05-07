Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vivint Smart Home, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VVNT   US9285421098

VIVINT SMART HOME, INC.

(VVNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vivint Smart Home : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results

05/07/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) today announced its plans to host a conference call to discuss results for first quarter 2021 on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company plans to release its first quarter 2021 results and post presentation slides in the investor relations section of its website at www.vivint.com after the close of the financial markets on May 13, 2021.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date:

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time

Webcast:

http://investors.vivint.com/events-presentations/events/default.aspx

Investors and participants can register for the telephonic version of the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8693877 . After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call including dial-in information as well as a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique passcode and ID, will be entered directly into the conference.

A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at www.vivint.com.

About the Company

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves over 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

Source: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

VVNT-E


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 406 M - -
Net income 2021 -428 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 452 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 218 M 2 218 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 12 100
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart VIVINT SMART HOME, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vivint Smart Home, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVINT SMART HOME, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,50 $
Last Close Price 10,62 $
Spread / Highest target 220%
Spread / Average Target 121%
Spread / Lowest Target 88,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Todd R. Pedersen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale R Gerard Chief Financial Officer
David F. D'Alessandro Chairman
JT Hwang Chief Technology Officer
Joy Driscoll Durling Chief Information & Digital Enablement Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVINT SMART HOME, INC.-48.82%2 218
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.17.18%221 390
ERICSSON AB19.19%45 511
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-0.15%42 029
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.57%31 844
NOKIA OYJ28.96%27 633