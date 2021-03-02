Vivint Smart Home : U.S. News & World Report Names Vivint Smart Home a Best Home Security System for Third Year Running

Vivint also named the “Best Professionally Installed Security System” for third consecutive year

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT), a leading smart home company in North America, today announced that U.S. News & World Report named the company a “Best Home Security System for 2021.” This marks Vivint’s third consecutive year among the best smart home security systems in the U.S. News 360 Reviews’ annual guide to home security. U.S. News also named Vivint the “Best Professionally Installed Security System” for the third year in a row.

The U.S. News guide to home security features in-depth information on choosing a home security system and covers a range of options, including cost, features and size of network. The guide is the most comprehensive review of both professionally installed and DIY security systems.

“Recognition from U.S. News for the past three years demonstrates our commitment to deliver products and services that are comprehensive, easy to use and affordable for the mass market,” said JT Hwang, chief technology officer at Vivint. “We’re focused on providing the premier end-to-end smart home experience through an integrated platform, best-in-class products, hassle-free professional installation, and 24/7 support and services.”

U.S. News highlighted the following benefits of a Vivint smart home system:

“Vivint Smart Home is a feature-rich, wireless home security system that is professionally installed. Unlike the new breed of do-it-yourself systems, you won’t lift a finger to install Vivint’s system. Moreover, it offers a free home consultation with an experienced security advisor to determine the equipment you need.”

U.S. News evaluated specific home security categories based on consumer needs, including the Best Professionally Installed Systems, the Best Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Systems and the Best Home Security Systems with Outdoor Cameras, where it also ranked Vivint among the best. The U.S. News 360 Reviews team applied an unbiased methodology that includes a nationwide consumer survey, opinions from independent security experts and third-party reviews.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. The 360 Reviews team brings the U.S. News approach to consumer guidance into a broad set of consumer product and service categories. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

