    VVNT   US9285421098

VIVINT SMART HOME, INC.

(VVNT)
  Report
Vivint Smart Home : to Participate in InsureTech Connect (ITC), the World's Largest Gathering of Insurance Leaders and Innovators

10/01/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced Todd Santiago, Chief Revenue Officer, will be a presenter during a track session at ITC Vegas 2021. Details are as follows:

ITC Vegas 2021
Date: Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. PDT

Following the session, the presentation will be available on-demand on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.vivint.com.

About the Company

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves over 1.7 million customers. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

Source: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.
VVNT-E


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 424 M - -
Net income 2021 -325 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 972 M 1 972 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 12 100
Free-Float 90,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 9,45 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 85,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David H. Bywater Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale R Gerard Chief Financial Officer
David F. D'Alessandro Chairman
JT Hwang Chief Technology Officer
Joy Driscoll Durling Chief Information & Digital Enablement Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVINT SMART HOME, INC.-54.46%1 972
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.21.68%229 656
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.36.61%39 337
ERICSSON1.50%37 741
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.12%35 823
NOKIA OYJ51.03%31 142