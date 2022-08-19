VIVO Cannabis : Financial Statements for Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2022

VIVO CANNABIS INC. CONDENSED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2022 AND 2021 (In Canadian Dollars)

VIVO CANNABIS INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 As at Assets Current assets Cash $ 4,517,921 $ 11,302,941 Accounts receivable (note 15) 4,038,072 4,064,248 Other receivables 154,716 226,363 Inventories (note 3) 11,853,180 10,748,611 Biological assets (note 4) 1,247,315 1,388,923 Prepaid expenses 1,210,719 819,459 23,021,923 28,550,545 Property, plant and equipment (note 5) 36,439,667 38,476,428 Right-of-use assets 258,848 328,401 Intangible assets (note 6) 439,182 46,133,719 Goodwill (note 7) - 4,924,540 $ 60,159,620 $ 118,413,633 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 14) $ 4,256,690 $ 4,751,867 Current portion of lease liabilities 156,736 164,994 Current portion of convertible debentures (note 12) 5,008,363 4,775,259 9,421,789 9,692,120 Deferred revenue (note 9) 8,800,000 8,800,000 Lease liabilities (note 15) 253,458 323,172 Deferred income taxes (note 19) 539,611 13,569,436 19,014,858 32,384,728 Shareholders' equity Share capital (note 7) 289,036,107 289,036,107 Contributed surplus 21,797,140 21,593,745 Warrant reserve 2,846,245 2,846,245 Deficit (272,279,516) (227,406,074) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (255,214) (41,118) 41,144,762 86,028,905 $ 60,159,620 $ 118,413,633 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Nature of operations (note 1) Going concern (note 2(a)) Commitments and contingencies (note 8) Subsequent events (note 19) Approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 15, 2022 "Ray Laflamme" "Glen A. Huber" Director Director 2

VIVO CANNABIS INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) For the 3 months ended For the 6 months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net revenue (note 17) $ 5,217,126 $ 6,432,538 $ 12,142,409 $ 11,935,996 Cost of sales and production Cost of inventory sold (note 3) (1,795,933) (3,733,138) (6,273,770) (6,479,156) Production salaries and wages (962,143) (936,145) (1,769,971) (1,854,976) Production amortization and depreciation (note 5) (934,213) (950,317) (1,872,158) (1,827,698) Production supplies and expense (457,145) (425,855) (966,540) (578,950) Revenues less cost of sales and production before fair value adjustments 1,067,692 387,083 1,259,970 1,195,216 Realized gain on biological transformation (note 4) (1,139,639) (2,126,426) (2,386,995) (4,461,856) Increase in fair value due to biological transformation (note 4) 1,861,781 1,619,359 3,442,185 3,814,870 Revenue less cost of sales and production and fair value adjustments 1,789,834 (119,984) 2,315,160 548,230 Expenses General and administrative 4,207,505 4,149,020 8,256,876 8,125,375 Sales and marketing 124,280 196,177 226,599 301,242 Amortization and depreciation (notes 5 & 6) 597,688 1,078,205 1,206,680 2,156,575 Stock-based payments (notes 11 & 13) 89,853 97,445 203,395 207,300 Finance expense (notes 12 & 14) 229,090 242,832 469,224 459,338 Loss on sale of property and equipment - 39,445 - 39,445 Gain on other financial assets (note 10) - (27,000) - (1,297,432) Foreign exchange loss 88,335 27,546 209,590 39,840 Other income (1,731) (8,512) (8,059) (70,265) Impairment of goodwill (note 8) 4,924,540 - 4,924,540 - Impairment of intangible assets (notes 7 & 8) 44,729,583 - 44,729,583 - 54,989,143 5,795,168 60,218,428 9,961,428 Loss from operations before income taxes (53,199,309) (5,915,152) (57,903,268) (9,413,198) Income tax recovery - current (note 19) - (2,615) - (186,985) Income tax recovery - deferred (note 19) (12,624,396) (431,711) (13,029,826) (198,010) Net loss (40,574,913) (5,480,826) (44,873,442) (9,028,203) Other comprehensive income (loss) Amounts that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign exchange translation gain (loss) (277,448) 27,250 (214,096) (79,168) Comprehensive loss $ (40,852,361) $ (5,453,576) $ (45,087,538) $ (9,107,371) Net loss per share Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.11) $ (0.01) $ (0.12) $ (0.03) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 370,896,867 370,896,867 370,896,867 358,557,421 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3

VIVO CANNABIS INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Accumulated Other Common Contributed Warrant Comprehensive Shares Surplus Reserve Deficit Loss Total Balance, January 1, 2022 $ 289,036,107 $ 21,593,745 $ 2,846,245 $ (227,406,074) $ (41,118) $ 86,028,905 Stock-based payments (note 10 & 12) - 203,395 - - - 203,395 Net loss for the period - - - (44,873,442) - (44,873,442) Foreign exchange translation - - - - (214,096) (214,096) Balance, June 30, 2022 $ 289,036,107 $ 21,797,140 $ 2,846,245 $ (272,279,516) $ (255,214) $ 41,144,762 Accumulated Other Common Contributed Warrant Comprehensive Shares Surplus Reserve Deficit Income (Loss) Total Balance, January 1, 2021 $ 282,308,066 $ 21,190,895 $ 1,335,900 $ (157,757,071) $ 65,997 $ 147,143,787 Stock-based payments (note 10 & 12) - 207,299 - - - 207,299 Issuance of units (note 7) 6,095,361 - 1,954,639 - - 8,050,000 Net loss for the period - - - (9,028,203) - (9,028,203) Conversion of debentures (note 11) 1,081,248 (172,108) - - - 909,140 Issuance Costs (451,352) - (443,565) - - (894,917) Conversion of warrants (note 7) 2,784 - (729) - - 2,055 Foreign exchange translation - - - - (79,168) (79,168) Balance, June 30, 2021 $ 289,036,107 $ 21,226,086 $ 2,846,245 $ (166,785,274) $ (13,171) $ 146,309,993 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 4