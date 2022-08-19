VIVO Cannabis : Financial Statements for Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2022
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
CONDENSED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2022 AND 2021
(In Canadian Dollars)
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
As at
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
4,517,921
$
11,302,941
Accounts receivable (note 15)
4,038,072
4,064,248
Other receivables
154,716
226,363
Inventories (note 3)
11,853,180
10,748,611
Biological assets (note 4)
1,247,315
1,388,923
Prepaid expenses
1,210,719
819,459
23,021,923
28,550,545
Property, plant and equipment (note 5)
36,439,667
38,476,428
Right-of-use assets
258,848
328,401
Intangible assets (note 6)
439,182
46,133,719
Goodwill (note 7)
-
4,924,540
$
60,159,620
$
118,413,633
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 14)
$
4,256,690
$
4,751,867
Current portion of lease liabilities
156,736
164,994
Current portion of convertible debentures (note 12)
5,008,363
4,775,259
9,421,789
9,692,120
Deferred revenue (note 9)
8,800,000
8,800,000
Lease liabilities (note 15)
253,458
323,172
Deferred income taxes (note 19)
539,611
13,569,436
19,014,858
32,384,728
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (note 7)
289,036,107
289,036,107
Contributed surplus
21,797,140
21,593,745
Warrant reserve
2,846,245
2,846,245
Deficit
(272,279,516)
(227,406,074)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(255,214)
(41,118)
41,144,762
86,028,905
$
60,159,620
$
118,413,633
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Nature of operations (note 1)
Going concern (note 2(a))
Commitments and contingencies (note 8)
Subsequent events (note 19)
Approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 15, 2022
"Ray Laflamme"
"Glen A. Huber"
Director
Director
2
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the 3 months ended
For the 6 months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Net revenue (note 17)
$
5,217,126
$
6,432,538
$
12,142,409
$
11,935,996
Cost of sales and production
Cost of inventory sold (note 3)
(1,795,933)
(3,733,138)
(6,273,770)
(6,479,156)
Production salaries and wages
(962,143)
(936,145)
(1,769,971)
(1,854,976)
Production amortization and depreciation (note 5)
(934,213)
(950,317)
(1,872,158)
(1,827,698)
Production supplies and expense
(457,145)
(425,855)
(966,540)
(578,950)
Revenues less cost of sales and production before fair value adjustments
1,067,692
387,083
1,259,970
1,195,216
Realized gain on biological transformation (note 4)
(1,139,639)
(2,126,426)
(2,386,995)
(4,461,856)
Increase in fair value due to biological transformation (note 4)
1,861,781
1,619,359
3,442,185
3,814,870
Revenue less cost of sales and production and fair value adjustments
1,789,834
(119,984)
2,315,160
548,230
Expenses
General and administrative
4,207,505
4,149,020
8,256,876
8,125,375
Sales and marketing
124,280
196,177
226,599
301,242
Amortization and depreciation (notes 5 & 6)
597,688
1,078,205
1,206,680
2,156,575
Stock-based payments (notes 11 & 13)
89,853
97,445
203,395
207,300
Finance expense (notes 12 & 14)
229,090
242,832
469,224
459,338
Loss on sale of property and equipment
-
39,445
-
39,445
Gain on other financial assets (note 10)
-
(27,000)
-
(1,297,432)
Foreign exchange loss
88,335
27,546
209,590
39,840
Other income
(1,731)
(8,512)
(8,059)
(70,265)
Impairment of goodwill (note 8)
4,924,540
-
4,924,540
-
Impairment of intangible assets (notes 7 & 8)
44,729,583
-
44,729,583
-
54,989,143
5,795,168
60,218,428
9,961,428
Loss from operations before income taxes
(53,199,309)
(5,915,152)
(57,903,268)
(9,413,198)
Income tax recovery - current (note 19)
-
(2,615)
-
(186,985)
Income tax recovery - deferred (note 19)
(12,624,396)
(431,711)
(13,029,826)
(198,010)
Net loss
(40,574,913)
(5,480,826)
(44,873,442)
(9,028,203)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Amounts that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Foreign exchange translation gain (loss)
(277,448)
27,250
(214,096)
(79,168)
Comprehensive loss
$
(40,852,361)
$
(5,453,576)
$
(45,087,538)
$
(9,107,371)
Net loss per share
Loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.11)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.12)
$
(0.03)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
370,896,867
370,896,867
370,896,867
358,557,421
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Accumulated
Other
Common
Contributed
Warrant
Comprehensive
Shares
Surplus
Reserve
Deficit
Loss
Total
Balance, January 1, 2022
$
289,036,107
$
21,593,745
$
2,846,245
$
(227,406,074)
$
(41,118)
$
86,028,905
Stock-based payments (note 10 & 12)
-
203,395
-
-
-
203,395
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(44,873,442)
-
(44,873,442)
Foreign exchange translation
-
-
-
-
(214,096)
(214,096)
Balance, June 30, 2022
$
289,036,107
$
21,797,140
$
2,846,245
$
(272,279,516)
$
(255,214)
$
41,144,762
Accumulated
Other
Common
Contributed
Warrant
Comprehensive
Shares
Surplus
Reserve
Deficit
Income (Loss)
Total
Balance, January 1, 2021
$
282,308,066
$
21,190,895
$
1,335,900
$
(157,757,071)
$
65,997
$
147,143,787
Stock-based payments (note 10 & 12)
-
207,299
-
-
-
207,299
Issuance of units (note 7)
6,095,361
-
1,954,639
-
-
8,050,000
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(9,028,203)
-
(9,028,203)
Conversion of debentures (note 11)
1,081,248
(172,108)
-
-
-
909,140
Issuance Costs
(451,352)
-
(443,565)
-
-
(894,917)
Conversion of warrants (note 7)
2,784
-
(729)
-
-
2,055
Foreign exchange translation
-
-
-
-
(79,168)
(79,168)
Balance, June 30, 2021
$
289,036,107
$
21,226,086
$
2,846,245
$
(166,785,274)
$
(13,171)
$
146,309,993
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the six months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities
Net loss
$
(44,873,442)
$
(9,028,203)
Add (deduct) items not involving cash
Accretion and accrued interest expensed
233,104
199,421
Amortization and depreciation
3,411,732
4,372,681
Stock-based payments
203,395
207,299
Impairment of goodwill
4,924,540
-
Impairment of intangible assets
44,729,583
-
Increase in fair value due to biological transformation
(3,442,185)
(3,814,870)
Realized gain on biological asset transformation
2,386,995
4,461,856
Realized gain on other financial assets
-
(900,690)
Unrealized gain on other financial assets
-
(396,742)
Deferred income taxes
(13,029,825)
(198,010)
Change in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
26,176
(1,112,509)
Other receivables
71,647
-
Biological assets
3,583,793
8,872,532
Inventory
(3,491,564)
(7,194,308)
Prepaid expenses
(391,260)
566,532
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(495,177)
(857,019)
Cash flow used in operating activities
(6,152,488)
(4,822,030)
Cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities
Issuance of common shares for cash, net of issuance costs
-
7,157,867
Conversion of warrants
-
(729)
Payment of lease liabilities
(77,972)
(72,741)
Cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities
(77,972)
7,084,397
Cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities
Investment in property and equipment
(339,989)
(715,620)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
-
818,252
Interest earned on term deposits
-
(5,164)
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments
-
7,763,086
Cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities
(339,989)
7,860,554
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
(214,571)
(110,768)
Increase (decrease) in cash
(6,785,020)
10,012,153
Cash, beginning of period
11,302,941
5,702,983
Cash, ending of period
$
4,517,921
$
15,715,136
Supplementary cash flow information
Cash interest paid
$
166,404
$
166,404
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
5
