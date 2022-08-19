Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  VIVO Cannabis Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VIVO   CA92845J1049

VIVO CANNABIS INC.

(VIVO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  09:30 2022-08-19 am EDT
0.0450 CAD    0.00%
10:54aVIVO CANNABIS : MD&A for period ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/15VIVO Cannabis Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/22VIVO Cannabis Up 10% after Reporting Research Licence for Canna Farms by Health Canada
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIVO Cannabis : Financial Statements for Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2022

08/19/2022 | 10:54am EDT
VIVO CANNABIS INC.

CONDENSED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2022 AND 2021

(In Canadian Dollars)

VIVO CANNABIS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

As at

Assets

Current assets

Cash

$

4,517,921

$

11,302,941

Accounts receivable (note 15)

4,038,072

4,064,248

Other receivables

154,716

226,363

Inventories (note 3)

11,853,180

10,748,611

Biological assets (note 4)

1,247,315

1,388,923

Prepaid expenses

1,210,719

819,459

23,021,923

28,550,545

Property, plant and equipment (note 5)

36,439,667

38,476,428

Right-of-use assets

258,848

328,401

Intangible assets (note 6)

439,182

46,133,719

Goodwill (note 7)

-

4,924,540

$

60,159,620

$

118,413,633

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 14)

$

4,256,690

$

4,751,867

Current portion of lease liabilities

156,736

164,994

Current portion of convertible debentures (note 12)

5,008,363

4,775,259

9,421,789

9,692,120

Deferred revenue (note 9)

8,800,000

8,800,000

Lease liabilities (note 15)

253,458

323,172

Deferred income taxes (note 19)

539,611

13,569,436

19,014,858

32,384,728

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (note 7)

289,036,107

289,036,107

Contributed surplus

21,797,140

21,593,745

Warrant reserve

2,846,245

2,846,245

Deficit

(272,279,516)

(227,406,074)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(255,214)

(41,118)

41,144,762

86,028,905

$

60,159,620

$

118,413,633

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Nature of operations (note 1)

Going concern (note 2(a))

Commitments and contingencies (note 8)

Subsequent events (note 19)

Approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 15, 2022

"Ray Laflamme"

"Glen A. Huber"

Director

Director

2

VIVO CANNABIS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the 3 months ended

For the 6 months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Net revenue (note 17)

$

5,217,126

$

6,432,538

$

12,142,409

$

11,935,996

Cost of sales and production

Cost of inventory sold (note 3)

(1,795,933)

(3,733,138)

(6,273,770)

(6,479,156)

Production salaries and wages

(962,143)

(936,145)

(1,769,971)

(1,854,976)

Production amortization and depreciation (note 5)

(934,213)

(950,317)

(1,872,158)

(1,827,698)

Production supplies and expense

(457,145)

(425,855)

(966,540)

(578,950)

Revenues less cost of sales and production before fair value adjustments

1,067,692

387,083

1,259,970

1,195,216

Realized gain on biological transformation (note 4)

(1,139,639)

(2,126,426)

(2,386,995)

(4,461,856)

Increase in fair value due to biological transformation (note 4)

1,861,781

1,619,359

3,442,185

3,814,870

Revenue less cost of sales and production and fair value adjustments

1,789,834

(119,984)

2,315,160

548,230

Expenses

General and administrative

4,207,505

4,149,020

8,256,876

8,125,375

Sales and marketing

124,280

196,177

226,599

301,242

Amortization and depreciation (notes 5 & 6)

597,688

1,078,205

1,206,680

2,156,575

Stock-based payments (notes 11 & 13)

89,853

97,445

203,395

207,300

Finance expense (notes 12 & 14)

229,090

242,832

469,224

459,338

Loss on sale of property and equipment

-

39,445

-

39,445

Gain on other financial assets (note 10)

-

(27,000)

-

(1,297,432)

Foreign exchange loss

88,335

27,546

209,590

39,840

Other income

(1,731)

(8,512)

(8,059)

(70,265)

Impairment of goodwill (note 8)

4,924,540

-

4,924,540

-

Impairment of intangible assets (notes 7 & 8)

44,729,583

-

44,729,583

-

54,989,143

5,795,168

60,218,428

9,961,428

Loss from operations before income taxes

(53,199,309)

(5,915,152)

(57,903,268)

(9,413,198)

Income tax recovery - current (note 19)

-

(2,615)

-

(186,985)

Income tax recovery - deferred (note 19)

(12,624,396)

(431,711)

(13,029,826)

(198,010)

Net loss

(40,574,913)

(5,480,826)

(44,873,442)

(9,028,203)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Amounts that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Foreign exchange translation gain (loss)

(277,448)

27,250

(214,096)

(79,168)

Comprehensive loss

$

(40,852,361)

$

(5,453,576)

$

(45,087,538)

$

(9,107,371)

Net loss per share

Loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.11)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.03)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

370,896,867

370,896,867

370,896,867

358,557,421

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

VIVO CANNABIS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Accumulated

Other

Common

Contributed

Warrant

Comprehensive

Shares

Surplus

Reserve

Deficit

Loss

Total

Balance, January 1, 2022

$

289,036,107

$

21,593,745

$

2,846,245

$

(227,406,074)

$

(41,118)

$

86,028,905

Stock-based payments (note 10 & 12)

-

203,395

-

-

-

203,395

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(44,873,442)

-

(44,873,442)

Foreign exchange translation

-

-

-

-

(214,096)

(214,096)

Balance, June 30, 2022

$

289,036,107

$

21,797,140

$

2,846,245

$

(272,279,516)

$

(255,214)

$

41,144,762

Accumulated

Other

Common

Contributed

Warrant

Comprehensive

Shares

Surplus

Reserve

Deficit

Income (Loss)

Total

Balance, January 1, 2021

$

282,308,066

$

21,190,895

$

1,335,900

$

(157,757,071)

$

65,997

$

147,143,787

Stock-based payments (note 10 & 12)

-

207,299

-

-

-

207,299

Issuance of units (note 7)

6,095,361

-

1,954,639

-

-

8,050,000

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(9,028,203)

-

(9,028,203)

Conversion of debentures (note 11)

1,081,248

(172,108)

-

-

-

909,140

Issuance Costs

(451,352)

-

(443,565)

-

-

(894,917)

Conversion of warrants (note 7)

2,784

-

(729)

-

-

2,055

Foreign exchange translation

-

-

-

-

(79,168)

(79,168)

Balance, June 30, 2021

$

289,036,107

$

21,226,086

$

2,846,245

$

(166,785,274)

$

(13,171)

$

146,309,993

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

VIVO CANNABIS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the six months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities

Net loss

$

(44,873,442)

$

(9,028,203)

Add (deduct) items not involving cash

Accretion and accrued interest expensed

233,104

199,421

Amortization and depreciation

3,411,732

4,372,681

Stock-based payments

203,395

207,299

Impairment of goodwill

4,924,540

-

Impairment of intangible assets

44,729,583

-

Increase in fair value due to biological transformation

(3,442,185)

(3,814,870)

Realized gain on biological asset transformation

2,386,995

4,461,856

Realized gain on other financial assets

-

(900,690)

Unrealized gain on other financial assets

-

(396,742)

Deferred income taxes

(13,029,825)

(198,010)

Change in non-cash working capital

Accounts receivable

26,176

(1,112,509)

Other receivables

71,647

-

Biological assets

3,583,793

8,872,532

Inventory

(3,491,564)

(7,194,308)

Prepaid expenses

(391,260)

566,532

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(495,177)

(857,019)

Cash flow used in operating activities

(6,152,488)

(4,822,030)

Cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities

Issuance of common shares for cash, net of issuance costs

-

7,157,867

Conversion of warrants

-

(729)

Payment of lease liabilities

(77,972)

(72,741)

Cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities

(77,972)

7,084,397

Cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities

Investment in property and equipment

(339,989)

(715,620)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

-

818,252

Interest earned on term deposits

-

(5,164)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

-

7,763,086

Cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities

(339,989)

7,860,554

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

(214,571)

(110,768)

Increase (decrease) in cash

(6,785,020)

10,012,153

Cash, beginning of period

11,302,941

5,702,983

Cash, ending of period

$

4,517,921

$

15,715,136

Supplementary cash flow information

Cash interest paid

$

166,404

$

166,404

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VIVO Cannabis Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 14:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 25,0 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net income 2021 -69,6 M -53,9 M -53,9 M
Net cash 2021 6,04 M 4,67 M 4,67 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,7 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 184
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Duration : Period :
VIVO Cannabis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raymond Laflamme Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Bumby Chief Financial Officer
Richa Love Chief Medical Officer
Tim Hayden Chief Operating Officer
Glen Ariel Huber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVO CANNABIS INC.-43.75%13
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.11.02%5 357
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-26.15%3 416
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-35.65%2 233
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-55.53%1 824
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK-10.40%1 570