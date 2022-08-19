VIVO Cannabis : MD&A for period ended June 30, 2022
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Management's Discussion & Analysis
For the Three and Six months ended June 30, 2022
August 15, 2022
Introduction
This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of VIVO Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "VIVO") is for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 is prepared as of August 15, 2022. It is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the Company's interim consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All monetary amounts herein are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.
This MD&A provides information that management of the Company believes is helpful to understand the results of operations and financial condition of the Company. The objective is to present readers with a view of the Company from management's perspective by interpreting the material trends and activities that have affected the7 operating results, liquidity and financial position of the Company.
This MD&A refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures. For further information, see the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".
Additional information relating to the Company can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.
Company Overview
The Company operates two wholly owned licence holders ("Licence Holders") under the Cannabis Act (Canada) (the "Cannabis Act"), being ABcann Medicinals Inc. ("ABcann") and Canna Farms Limited ("Canna Farms"), both of which hold licences to produce and sell dried cannabis and cannabis oils, and to cultivate and produce cannabis products for direct sale to medical patients across Canada, as well as for retail adult-use sales. ABcann and Canna Farms are both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.
ABcann received its first licence to produce cannabis in 2014 and commenced production in 2015, with commercial sales commencing in 2016. ABcann currently operates two production facilities in Napanee, Ontario, being its original Vanluven facility (the "Vanluven Facility") and the Kimmetts Facility (the "Kimmetts Facility"). Canna Farms, which was the first licensed producer in British Columbia, has a solid track record of execution which led to it being one of the first licensed producers in Canada to achieve positive operating cash flows. Canna Farms operates a production facility in Hope, British Columbia (the "CF Facility"), as well as an online medical cannabis platform.
At its July 2021 AGM, the Company elected a new Board of Directors and announced the appointment of Ray Laflamme as CEO and Chairman of the Board. Since that time VIVO's board and management have assessed the Company's business strategy which now is firmly focused on supporting its medical patient business in Canada, Australia and Germany. The Company has many assets and capabilities that position it as a strong player in the medical cannabis market. By developing these assets, the Company intends to establish itself as a global medical leader focused on enhancing the lives of its patients. The common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") trade on the
Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the symbol "VIVO".
The following summarizes recent activities undertaken by the Company in furtherance of the strategic directive described above.
Strategic Overview
Canna Farms and ABcann Medicinals
Canna Farms and ABcann Medicinals together have more than fifteen years of experience supporting cannabis medical patients with a wide range of conditions and symptoms and together have amassed a deep understanding of patient motivations.
Canna Farms was established in 2013, as the first licensed producer in British Columbia, and since that time has established deep roots in the medical cannabis community. It is now a respected and recognized cannabis brand with thousands of positive patient self-reported outcomes. Today Canna Farms™ is one of the top health and wellness brands in Canada. Canna Farms was BC's first licensed producer and proudly holds itself to the highest cultivation standards. In 2020, it was recognized by Brightfield Group as the brand with the 4th highest Brand Awareness.
Canna Farms has many thousands of patients who have tracked themselves and self-reported their outcomes using the Strainprint app on nearly 100 different Canna Farms™, Beacon Medical™, Fireside™ and Lumina™ products in over 200,000 sessions. Due to it being the first licensed producer to partner with Strainprint, Canna Farms has the largest data set within the mobile app and the efficacy of specific strains used for various conditions have been published in several independent academic peer-reviewed articles. Canna Farms operates an industry-leading online medical cannabis platform, (https://www.cannafarms.ca/product-medical) that combines the Company's brands with products from third-party cultivators in one on-line medical store. In this way patients can now access a broad selection of medical cannabis products from some of the largest medical cannabis suppliers in Canada.
Since January, Canna Farms medical store launched several new strain-specific products for Canadian medical patients including Canna Farms oils (CBD, THC and balanced options), Lumina Skylight balanced oil, Canna Farms Pink Kush Bubble Rolls infused pre-rolls,and Fireside Full- Spectrum CBD Vape with Canna Bliss in a 510 Cartridge. The vape and oils were made with single strain, full-spectrum extract from Canna Farms' medical craft whole flower.
The Company also launched limited-run Canna Farms Signature Series with 7 gr Top Colas cultivated, cured, hand-trimmed and hand-packed. Canna Farms' Master Grower and team took immense pride in producing Top Cola, where a large cluster of buds grow tightly together, producing cannabinoid and terpene-rich flowers.
The Company also launched Fireside CBD Chocolates in 10 packs for both dark and milk chocolate salted caramel flavours as a result of positive patient feedback and demand for a larger size option.
In addition, Assuage vaginal and rectal suppositories were launched to support patients requiring an alternative to inhalable and ingestible product formats. Additional third-party flower strains and CBD gummies were also added in an effort to continually enhance the product portfolio for medical patients.
Canna Farms operations focus on indoor cannabis cultivation, packaging and solventless extraction and concentrate production.
ABcann Medicinals' operations in Napanee Ontario focus on ethanol extraction, product formulation, and EU-GMP related processes. This operation's ethanol extraction suite produces high quality cannabis extracts and distillates for use in many of VIVO's products including quality oils, distillates, concentrates and more advanced formulations of VIVO's current and anticipated portfolio of medical products, as well as edibles and topicals.
The following table provides additional information with respect to the Company's production capacity at its facilities:
Estimated Annual Rated
Facility Area
Capacity of saleable dry
flower
Location
Grow Type
Status
(square feet)
(kg)(1)
Napanee, ON
Indoor
Operating
29,000
1,000
Hope, BC
Indoor
Operating
47,000
3,000
Napanee, ON
Seasonal
Operating
86,000
2,000(2)
Airhouses
Estimated annual rated capacity is based on the Company's experience growing a variety of different cannabis strains at the Vanluven and Canna Farms facilities. Material assumptions used to determine the estimated rated capacity include the yield per square foot of cultivation space per harvest; the number of harvests per year; and the maximum number of square feet of cultivation space available to cultivate plants. Depending on the relative market demand for cultivation and other production requirements, the Company has and will continue to allocate some of its cultivation space to non-cultivation activities.
The seasonal airhouses are expected to produce output of up to 2,000 kg of quality dry flower annually when performing optimally. The total mass of the 2021 harvest fell short of this optimal production capacity as only one tent was used due to a late winter storm damaging several of the tents.
With all facility expansion projects completed, VIVO anticipates capital expenditures for 2022 to be minimal. Disciplined investments in product development, facility optimization and international market commercialization are expected to continue to facilitate future profitable growth.
Australia, Germany and other International Markets
VIVO continues to pursue its international expansion strategy, leveraging its experience and leadership to enter new high-growth markets. The Company's initial focus is on the German and
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
