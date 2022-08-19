VIVO Cannabis : MD&A for period ended June 30, 2022

Introduction

This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of VIVO Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "VIVO") is for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 is prepared as of August 15, 2022. It is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the Company's interim consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All monetary amounts herein are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

This MD&A provides information that management of the Company believes is helpful to understand the results of operations and financial condition of the Company. The objective is to present readers with a view of the Company from management's perspective by interpreting the material trends and activities that have affected the7 operating results, liquidity and financial position of the Company.

This MD&A refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures. For further information, see the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".

Additional information relating to the Company can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Company Overview

The Company operates two wholly owned licence holders ("Licence Holders") under the Cannabis Act (Canada) (the "Cannabis Act"), being ABcann Medicinals Inc. ("ABcann") and Canna Farms Limited ("Canna Farms"), both of which hold licences to produce and sell dried cannabis and cannabis oils, and to cultivate and produce cannabis products for direct sale to medical patients across Canada, as well as for retail adult-use sales. ABcann and Canna Farms are both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.

ABcann received its first licence to produce cannabis in 2014 and commenced production in 2015, with commercial sales commencing in 2016. ABcann currently operates two production facilities in Napanee, Ontario, being its original Vanluven facility (the "Vanluven Facility") and the Kimmetts Facility (the "Kimmetts Facility"). Canna Farms, which was the first licensed producer in British Columbia, has a solid track record of execution which led to it being one of the first licensed producers in Canada to achieve positive operating cash flows. Canna Farms operates a production facility in Hope, British Columbia (the "CF Facility"), as well as an online medical cannabis platform.

At its July 2021 AGM, the Company elected a new Board of Directors and announced the appointment of Ray Laflamme as CEO and Chairman of the Board. Since that time VIVO's board and management have assessed the Company's business strategy which now is firmly focused on supporting its medical patient business in Canada, Australia and Germany. The Company has many assets and capabilities that position it as a strong player in the medical cannabis market. By developing these assets, the Company intends to establish itself as a global medical leader focused on enhancing the lives of its patients. The common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") trade on the

