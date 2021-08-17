Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. VIVO Cannabis Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIVO   CA92845J1049

VIVO CANNABIS INC.

(VIVO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIVO Cannabis : Q2 2021 – Financial Statements

08/17/2021 | 04:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VIVO CANNABIS INC.

CONDENSED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

(In Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements for VIVO Cannabis Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by management. Pursuant to subsection 4.3(3)(a) of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Requirements, the Company advises that the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements, which are the responsibility of management, are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor. The Company's auditor has not performed a review of the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

VIVO CANNABIS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

2020

As at

2021

(audited)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

15,715,136

$

5,702,983

Other financial assets (note 9 & 13)

588,454

7,048,944

Accounts receivable (note 13)

3,636,168

2,523,659

Inventories (note 3)

10,893,634

12,623,038

Biological assets (note 4)

1,419,767

2,015,573

Prepaid expenses

1,103,736

1,670,268

33,356,895

31,584,465

Property, plant and equipment (note 5)

41,146,618

43,621,537

Right-of-use assets

393,790

473,037

Intangible assets (note 6)

112,110,799

114,000,346

Goodwill

12,336,947

12,336,947

$

199,345,049

$

202,016,332

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 13)

$

6,199,861

$

7,056,880

Current portion of lease liabilities

135,809

135,809

6,335,670

7,192,689

Convertible debentures (note 11 & 13)

4,556,215

5,265,934

Deferred revenue (note 8)

8,800,000

8,800,000

Lease liabilities (note 13)

341,431

414,172

Deferred income taxes

33,001,740

33,199,750

53,035,056

54,872,545

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (note 7)

288,806,101

282,308,066

Contributed surplus (note 7)

21,226,086

21,190,895

Warrant reserve (note 7)

3,076,251

1,335,900

Deficit

(166,785,274)

(157,757,071)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(13,171)

65,997

146,309,993

147,143,787

$

199,345,049

$

202,016,332

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Nature of operations (note 1)

Going concern (note 2(a))

Commitments and contingencies (note 8)

Subsequent events (note 18)

Approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 16, 2021

"Ray Laflamme"

"Eric Shipman"

Director

Director

3

VIVO CANNABIS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the 3 months ended

For the 6 months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

(as restated Note

(as restated

2(g))

Note 2(g))

Net revenue (note 15)

$

6,432,538

9,975,121

$

11,935,996

18,714,389

Cost of sales and production

Cost of inventory sold (note 3)

(3,733,138)

(5,616,251)

(6,479,156)

(9,868,867)

Production salaries and wages

(936,145)

(1,267,883)

(1,854,976)

(2,183,047)

Production amortization and depreciation (notes 5)

(950,317)

(854,667)

(1,827,698)

(1,673,702)

Production supplies and expense

(425,855)

(605,122)

(578,950)

(1,229,667)

Revenues less cost of sales and production before fair value adjustments

387,083

1,631,198

1,195,216

3,759,106

Realized gain on biological transformation (note 4)

(2,126,426)

(2,486,997)

(4,461,856)

(7,727,978)

Increase in fair value due to biological transformation (note 4)

1,619,359

3,057,361

3,814,870

6,262,784

Revenue less cost of sales and production and fair value adjustments

(119,984)

2,201,562

548,230

2,293,912

Expenses

General and administrative

4,149,020

4,469,194

8,125,375

9,805,171

Sales and marketing

196,177

218,070

301,242

408,414

Amortization and depreciation (notes 3, 5 & 6)

1,078,205

1,114,300

2,156,575

2,222,357

Stock-based payments (notes 7, 10 & 11)

97,445

587,805

207,300

943,480

Finance expense (notes 11 & 13)

242,832

1,193,905

459,338

2,706,435

Loss (gain) gain on sale of property and equipment

39,445

-

39,445

-

Loss on change in fair value of derivative liability

-

10,796

-

10,796

Loss (gain) on other financial assets (note 9)

(27,000)

(621,174)

(1,297,432)

2,078,769

Foreign exchange loss

27,546

19,899

39,840

46,357

Other income

(8,512)

(47,901)

(70,265)

(120,569)

5,795,168

6,944,894

9,961,428

18,101,210

Loss from operations before income taxes

(5,915,152)

(4,743,332)

(9,413,198)

(15,807,298)

Income tax expense - current (note 17)

(2,615)

304,167

(186,985)

721,538

Income tax recovery - deferred (note 17)

(431,711)

(412,797)

(198,010)

(833,230)

Net loss

(5,480,826)

(4,634,702)

(9,028,203)

(15,695,606)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Amounts that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Foreign exchange translation gain (loss)

27,250

126,209

(79,168)

96,069

Comprehensive loss

$

(5,453,576)

(4,508,493)

$

(9,107,371)

(15,599,537)

Net loss per share

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.01)

(0.02)

$

(0.03)

(0.05)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

370,896,867

295,888,654

358,557,421

295,888,645

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

VIVO CANNABIS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' (Deficiency) Equity (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Other

Common

Contributed

Warrant

Comprehensive

Shares

Surplus

Reserve

Deficit

Loss

Total

Balance, January 1, 2021

$282,308,066

$21,190,895

$1,335,900

$ (157,757,071)

$65,997

$147,143,787

Stock-based payments (note 7)

-

207,299

-

-

-

207,299

Issuance of unit (note 7)

6,095,361

-

1,954,639

-

-

8,050,000

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(9,028,203)

-

(9,028,203)

Conversion of debentures (note 11)

1,081,248

(172,108)

-

-

-

909,140

Issuance Costs

(681,358)

-

(213,559)

-

-

(894,917)

Conversion of warrants (note 7)

2,784

-

(729)

-

-

2,055

Foreign exchange translation

-

-

-

-

(79,168)

(79,168)

Balance, June 30, 2021

$288,806,101

$21,226,086

$3,076,251

$(166,785,274)

$ (13, 171)

$146,309,993

Other

Contributed

Warrant

Comprehensive

Common Shares

Surplus

Reserve

Deficit

Loss

Total

Balance, January 1, 2020

$275,676,482

$ 17,287,440

$ 4,030,657

$ (102,099,860)

$4,976

$ 194,899,695

Stock-based payments (note 7)

43,238

609,242

-

-

-

652,480

Expiry of warrants (note 7)

(264,377)

4,173,146

(3,908,769)

-

-

-

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(15,695,606)

-

(15,695,606)

Adjustment on redemption of

-

-

-

(329,340)

convertible note

-

(329,340)

Foreign exchange translation

-

-

-

-

96,069

96,069

Balance, June 30, 2020

$275,455,343

$21,740,488

$121,888

$(117,795,466)

$101,045

$179,623,298

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

Disclaimer

VIVO Cannabis Inc. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 08:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIVO CANNABIS INC.
04:03aVIVO CANNABIS : Q2 2021 – Financial Statements
PU
04:03aVIVO CANNABIS : Q2 2021 – Management Discussion & Analysis
PU
08/11VIVO CANNABIS : Adds Craft Licensed Producer Truro Cannabis to Online Medical Ma..
AQ
07/22VIVO Cannabis Launches Canna Farms Brick Hash and Large Format Pink Kush Flow..
CI
07/05VIVO Cannabis Inc. Announces Board Resignations
CI
06/03VIVO CANNABIS LAUNCHES PREMIUM TOPIC : Unique Formulation Designed for Medical U..
CI
05/18VIVO CANNABIS : Announces First Quarter 2021 result
AQ
05/18VIVO CANNABIS' : Q1 Loss Narrows YoY to C$3.5 Million as Expenses Fall; Says Cap..
MT
05/18VIVO CANNABIS : Q1 2021 – Management Discussion & Analysis
PU
05/18VIVO CANNABIS : Q1 2021 – Financial Statements
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 32,8 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net income 2020 -55,7 M -44,1 M -44,1 M
Net cash 2020 6,94 M 5,50 M 5,50 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44,5 M 35,4 M 35,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Duration : Period :
VIVO Cannabis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raymond Laflamme Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Bumby Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Richa Love Chief Medical Officer
Tim Hayden Chief Operating Officer
Holly Workman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVO CANNABIS INC.-11.54%35
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-4.20%8 449
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD44.35%7 308
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-29.57%7 058
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-19.06%3 116
CRONOS GROUP INC.-8.94%2 385