VIVO Cannabis : Q2 2021 – Financial Statements

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
(In Canadian Dollars)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW
The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements for VIVO Cannabis Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by management. Pursuant to subsection 4.3(3)(a) of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Requirements, the Company advises that the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements, which are the responsibility of management, are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor. The Company's auditor has not performed a review of the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
As at
2021
(audited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
15,715,136
$
5,702,983
Other financial assets (note 9 & 13)
588,454
7,048,944
Accounts receivable (note 13)
3,636,168
2,523,659
Inventories (note 3)
10,893,634
12,623,038
Biological assets (note 4)
1,419,767
2,015,573
Prepaid expenses
1,103,736
1,670,268
33,356,895
31,584,465
Property, plant and equipment (note 5)
41,146,618
43,621,537
Right-of-use assets
393,790
473,037
Intangible assets (note 6)
112,110,799
114,000,346
Goodwill
12,336,947
12,336,947
$
199,345,049
$
202,016,332
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 13)
$
6,199,861
$
7,056,880
Current portion of lease liabilities
135,809
135,809
6,335,670
7,192,689
Convertible debentures (note 11 & 13)
4,556,215
5,265,934
Deferred revenue (note 8)
8,800,000
8,800,000
Lease liabilities (note 13)
341,431
414,172
Deferred income taxes
33,001,740
33,199,750
53,035,056
54,872,545
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (note 7)
288,806,101
282,308,066
Contributed surplus (note 7)
21,226,086
21,190,895
Warrant reserve (note 7)
3,076,251
1,335,900
Deficit
(166,785,274)
(157,757,071)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(13,171)
65,997
146,309,993
147,143,787
$
199,345,049
$
202,016,332
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Nature of operations (note 1)
Going concern (note 2(a))
Commitments and contingencies (note 8)
Subsequent events (note 18)
Approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 16, 2021
"Ray Laflamme"
"Eric Shipman"
Director
Director
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the 3 months ended
For the 6 months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
(as restated Note
(as restated
2(g))
Note 2(g))
Net revenue (note 15)
$
6,432,538
9,975,121
$
11,935,996
18,714,389
Cost of sales and production
Cost of inventory sold (note 3)
(3,733,138)
(5,616,251)
(6,479,156)
(9,868,867)
Production salaries and wages
(936,145)
(1,267,883)
(1,854,976)
(2,183,047)
Production amortization and depreciation (notes 5)
(950,317)
(854,667)
(1,827,698)
(1,673,702)
Production supplies and expense
(425,855)
(605,122)
(578,950)
(1,229,667)
Revenues less cost of sales and production before fair value adjustments
387,083
1,631,198
1,195,216
3,759,106
Realized gain on biological transformation (note 4)
(2,126,426)
(2,486,997)
(4,461,856)
(7,727,978)
Increase in fair value due to biological transformation (note 4)
1,619,359
3,057,361
3,814,870
6,262,784
Revenue less cost of sales and production and fair value adjustments
(119,984)
2,201,562
548,230
2,293,912
Expenses
General and administrative
4,149,020
4,469,194
8,125,375
9,805,171
Sales and marketing
196,177
218,070
301,242
408,414
Amortization and depreciation (notes 3, 5 & 6)
1,078,205
1,114,300
2,156,575
2,222,357
Stock-based payments (notes 7, 10 & 11)
97,445
587,805
207,300
943,480
Finance expense (notes 11 & 13)
242,832
1,193,905
459,338
2,706,435
Loss (gain) gain on sale of property and equipment
39,445
-
39,445
-
Loss on change in fair value of derivative liability
-
10,796
-
10,796
Loss (gain) on other financial assets (note 9)
(27,000)
(621,174)
(1,297,432)
2,078,769
Foreign exchange loss
27,546
19,899
39,840
46,357
Other income
(8,512)
(47,901)
(70,265)
(120,569)
5,795,168
6,944,894
9,961,428
18,101,210
Loss from operations before income taxes
(5,915,152)
(4,743,332)
(9,413,198)
(15,807,298)
Income tax expense - current (note 17)
(2,615)
304,167
(186,985)
721,538
Income tax recovery - deferred (note 17)
(431,711)
(412,797)
(198,010)
(833,230)
Net loss
(5,480,826)
(4,634,702)
(9,028,203)
(15,695,606)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Amounts that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Foreign exchange translation gain (loss)
27,250
126,209
(79,168)
96,069
Comprehensive loss
$
(5,453,576)
(4,508,493)
$
(9,107,371)
(15,599,537)
Net loss per share
Earnings per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.01)
(0.02)
$
(0.03)
(0.05)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
370,896,867
295,888,654
358,557,421
295,888,645
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' (Deficiency) Equity (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Other
Common
Contributed
Warrant
Comprehensive
Shares
Surplus
Reserve
Deficit
Loss
Total
Balance, January 1, 2021
$282,308,066
$21,190,895
$1,335,900
$ (157,757,071)
$65,997
$147,143,787
Stock-based payments (note 7)
-
207,299
-
-
-
207,299
Issuance of unit (note 7)
6,095,361
-
1,954,639
-
-
8,050,000
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(9,028,203)
-
(9,028,203)
Conversion of debentures (note 11)
1,081,248
(172,108)
-
-
-
909,140
Issuance Costs
(681,358)
-
(213,559)
-
-
(894,917)
Conversion of warrants (note 7)
2,784
-
(729)
-
-
2,055
Foreign exchange translation
-
-
-
-
(79,168)
(79,168)
Balance, June 30, 2021
$288,806,101
$21,226,086
$3,076,251
$(166,785,274)
$ (13, 171)
$146,309,993
Other
Contributed
Warrant
Comprehensive
Common Shares
Surplus
Reserve
Deficit
Loss
Total
Balance, January 1, 2020
$275,676,482
$ 17,287,440
$ 4,030,657
$ (102,099,860)
$4,976
$ 194,899,695
Stock-based payments (note 7)
43,238
609,242
-
-
-
652,480
Expiry of warrants (note 7)
(264,377)
4,173,146
(3,908,769)
-
-
-
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(15,695,606)
-
(15,695,606)
Adjustment on redemption of
-
-
-
(329,340)
convertible note
-
(329,340)
Foreign exchange translation
-
-
-
-
96,069
96,069
Balance, June 30, 2020
$275,455,343
$21,740,488
$121,888
$(117,795,466)
$101,045
$179,623,298
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
