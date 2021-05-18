Log in
    VIVO   CA92845J1049

VIVO CANNABIS INC.

(VIVO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/17 03:59:49 pm
0.135 CAD   --.--%
VIVO Cannabis : Q1 2021 – Financial Statements

05/18/2021 | 04:01am EDT
VIVO CANNABIS INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020

(In Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements for VIVO Cannabis Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by management. Pursuant to subsection 4.3(3)(a) of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Requirements, the Company advises that the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements, which are the responsibility of management, are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor. The Company's auditor has not performed a review of the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

VIVO CANNABIS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

As at

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

16,931,717

$

5,702,983

Other financial assets (note 9)

561,454

7,048,944

Accounts receivable (note 13)

2,845,182

2,523,659

Inventories (note 3)

12,437,361

12,623,038

Biological assets (note 4)

1,604,412

2,015,573

Prepaid expenses

1,078,402

1,670,268

35,458,528

31,584,465

Property, plant and equipment (note 5)

42,881,333

43,621,537

Right-of-use assets

432,533

473,037

Intangible assets (notes 6)

113,055,538

114,000,346

Goodwill

12,336,947

12,336,947

$

204,164,879

$

202,016,332

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

5,292,807

$

7,056,880

Current portion of lease liabilities

135,809

135,809

5,428,616

7,192,689

Convertible debentures (note 11)

4,442,504

5,265,934

Deferred revenue (note 8)

8,800,000

8,800,000

Lease liabilities

378,789

414,172

Deferred income taxes

33,433,450

33,199,750

52,483,359

54,872,545

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (note 7)

288,821,496

282,308,066

Contributed surplus (note 7)

21,128,641

21,190,895

Warrant reserve (note 7)

3,076,252

1,335,900

Deficit

(161,304,448)

(157,757,071)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(40,421)

65,997

151,681,520

147,143,787

$

204,164,879

$

202,016,332

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Nature of operations (note 1)

Going concern (note 2(a))

Commitments and contingencies (note 8)

Subsequent events (note 18)

Approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 17, 2021

"Richard Fitzgerald"

"Christie Henderson"

Director

Director

VIVO CANNABIS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the 3 months ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

(as restated Note 2(d))

Net revenue (note 15)

$

5,503,458

8,739,268

Cost of sales and production

Cost of inventory sold (note 3)

(2,746,018)

(4,252,616)

Production salaries and wages

(918,831)

(915,164)

Production amortization and depreciation (notes 5 & 6)

(877,381)

(819,035)

Production supplies and expense

(153,095)

(624,545)

Revenues less cost of sales and production before fair value adjustments

808,133

2,127,908

Realized gain on biological transformation (note 4)

(2,335,430)

(5,240,981)

Increase in fair value due to biological transformation (note 4)

2,195,511

3,205,423

Revenue less cost of sales and production and fair value adjustments

668,214

92,350

Expenses

General and administrative

3,976,355

5,335,977

Sales and marketing

105,065

190,344

Amortization and depreciation (notes 3,5 & 6)

1,078,370

1,108,057

Stock-based payments (notes 7,10 & 11)

109,855

355,675

Finance expense (notes 11 & 13)

216,506

1,512,530

Loss (gain) on other financial assets (note 9)

(1,270,432)

2,699,943

Foreign exchange loss

12,294

26,458

Other income

(61,753)

(72,668)

4,166,260

11,156,316

Loss from operations before income taxes

(3,498,046)

(11,063,966)

Income tax expense (recovery) - current (note 17)

(184,370)

417,371

Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred (note 17)

233,701

(420,433)

Net loss

(3,547,377)

(11,060,904)

Other comprehensive loss)

Amounts that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Foreign exchange translation loss

(106,418)

(30,140)

Comprehensive loss

$

(3,653,795)

$

(11,091,044)

Net loss per share

Loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.01)

$

(0.04)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

345,500,565

295,888,654

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

VIVO CANNABIS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' (Deficiency) Equity (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Other

Common

Contributed

Warrant

Comprehensive

Shares

Surplus

Reserve

Deficit

Loss

Total

Balance, January 1, 2021

$282,308,066

$21,190,895

$1,335,900

$ (157,757,071)

$65,997

$147,143,787

Stock-based payments (note 7)

-

109,854

-

-

-

109,854

Issuance of unit (note 7)

6,095,361

-

1,954,639

-

-

8,050,000

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(3,547,377)

-

(3,547,377)

Conversion of debentures (note

1,081,248

(172,108)

-

-

-

909,140

11)

Issuance Costs

(665,963)

-

(213,558)

-

-

(879,521)

Conversion of warrants (note 7)

2,784

-

(729)

-

-

2,055

Foreign exchange translation

-

-

-

-

(106,418)

(106,418)

Balance, March 31, 2021

$288,821,496

$21,128,641

$3,076,252

$(161,304,448)

$ (40,421)

$151,681,520

Other

Contributed

Warrant

Comprehensive

Common Shares

Surplus

Reserve

Deficit

Loss

Total

Balance, January 1, 2020

$275,676,482

$

$

$ (102,099,860)

$4,976

$ 194,899,695

17,287,440

4,030,657

Stock-based payments (note 7)

29,484

309,022

-

-

-

338,506

Expiry of warrants (note 7)

(264,377)

4,173,146

(3,908,769)

-

-

-

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(11,060,904)

-

(11,060,904)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(30,140)

(30,140)

Balance, March 31, 2020

$275,441,589

$21,769,608

$121,888

$(113,160,764)

$ (25,164)

$ 184,147,157

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer

VIVO Cannabis Inc. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 08:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
