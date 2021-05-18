VIVO Cannabis : Q1 2021 – Financial Statements

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements for VIVO Cannabis Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by management. Pursuant to subsection 4.3(3)(a) of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Requirements, the Company advises that the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements, which are the responsibility of management, are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor. The Company's auditor has not performed a review of the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.