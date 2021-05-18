VIVO Cannabis : Q1 2021 – Financial Statements

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020
(In Canadian Dollars)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW
The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements for VIVO Cannabis Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by management. Pursuant to subsection 4.3(3)(a) of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Requirements, the Company advises that the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements, which are the responsibility of management, are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor. The Company's auditor has not performed a review of the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
As at
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,931,717
$
5,702,983
Other financial assets (note 9)
561,454
7,048,944
Accounts receivable (note 13)
2,845,182
2,523,659
Inventories (note 3)
12,437,361
12,623,038
Biological assets (note 4)
1,604,412
2,015,573
Prepaid expenses
1,078,402
1,670,268
35,458,528
31,584,465
Property, plant and equipment (note 5)
42,881,333
43,621,537
Right-of-use assets
432,533
473,037
Intangible assets (notes 6)
113,055,538
114,000,346
Goodwill
12,336,947
12,336,947
$
204,164,879
$
202,016,332
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
5,292,807
$
7,056,880
Current portion of lease liabilities
135,809
135,809
5,428,616
7,192,689
Convertible debentures (note 11)
4,442,504
5,265,934
Deferred revenue (note 8)
8,800,000
8,800,000
Lease liabilities
378,789
414,172
Deferred income taxes
33,433,450
33,199,750
52,483,359
54,872,545
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (note 7)
288,821,496
282,308,066
Contributed surplus (note 7)
21,128,641
21,190,895
Warrant reserve (note 7)
3,076,252
1,335,900
Deficit
(161,304,448)
(157,757,071)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(40,421)
65,997
151,681,520
147,143,787
$
204,164,879
$
202,016,332
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Nature of operations (note 1)
Going concern (note 2(a))
Commitments and contingencies (note 8)
Subsequent events (note 18)
Approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 17, 2021
"Richard Fitzgerald"
"Christie Henderson"
Director
Director
3
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the 3 months ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
(as restated Note 2(d))
Net revenue (note 15)
$
5,503,458
8,739,268
Cost of sales and production
Cost of inventory sold (note 3)
(2,746,018)
(4,252,616)
Production salaries and wages
(918,831)
(915,164)
Production amortization and depreciation (notes 5 & 6)
(877,381)
(819,035)
Production supplies and expense
(153,095)
(624,545)
Revenues less cost of sales and production before fair value adjustments
808,133
2,127,908
Realized gain on biological transformation (note 4)
(2,335,430)
(5,240,981)
Increase in fair value due to biological transformation (note 4)
2,195,511
3,205,423
Revenue less cost of sales and production and fair value adjustments
668,214
92,350
Expenses
General and administrative
3,976,355
5,335,977
Sales and marketing
105,065
190,344
Amortization and depreciation (notes 3,5 & 6)
1,078,370
1,108,057
Stock-based payments (notes 7,10 & 11)
109,855
355,675
Finance expense (notes 11 & 13)
216,506
1,512,530
Loss (gain) on other financial assets (note 9)
(1,270,432)
2,699,943
Foreign exchange loss
12,294
26,458
Other income
(61,753)
(72,668)
4,166,260
11,156,316
Loss from operations before income taxes
(3,498,046)
(11,063,966)
Income tax expense (recovery) - current (note 17)
(184,370)
417,371
Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred (note 17)
233,701
(420,433)
Net loss
(3,547,377)
(11,060,904)
Other comprehensive loss)
Amounts that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Foreign exchange translation loss
(106,418)
(30,140)
Comprehensive loss
$
(3,653,795)
$
(11,091,044)
Net loss per share
Loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.04)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
345,500,565
295,888,654
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' (Deficiency) Equity (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Other
Common
Contributed
Warrant
Comprehensive
Shares
Surplus
Reserve
Deficit
Loss
Total
Balance, January 1, 2021
$282,308,066
$21,190,895
$1,335,900
$ (157,757,071)
$65,997
$147,143,787
Stock-based payments (note 7)
-
109,854
-
-
-
109,854
Issuance of unit (note 7)
6,095,361
-
1,954,639
-
-
8,050,000
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(3,547,377)
-
(3,547,377)
Conversion of debentures (note
1,081,248
(172,108)
-
-
-
909,140
11)
Issuance Costs
(665,963)
-
(213,558)
-
-
(879,521)
Conversion of warrants (note 7)
2,784
-
(729)
-
-
2,055
Foreign exchange translation
-
-
-
-
(106,418)
(106,418)
Balance, March 31, 2021
$288,821,496
$21,128,641
$3,076,252
$(161,304,448)
$ (40,421)
$151,681,520
Other
Contributed
Warrant
Comprehensive
Common Shares
Surplus
Reserve
Deficit
Loss
Total
Balance, January 1, 2020
$275,676,482
$
$
$ (102,099,860)
$4,976
$ 194,899,695
17,287,440
4,030,657
Stock-based payments (note 7)
29,484
309,022
-
-
-
338,506
Expiry of warrants (note 7)
(264,377)
4,173,146
(3,908,769)
-
-
-
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(11,060,904)
-
(11,060,904)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(30,140)
(30,140)
Balance, March 31, 2020
$275,441,589
$21,769,608
$121,888
$(113,160,764)
$ (25,164)
$ 184,147,157
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.