    SHEL.N0000   MU0007N00008

VIVO ENERGY MAURITIUS LIMITED

(SHEL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2023-06-04
292.00 MUR    0.00%
03:04aVivo Energy Mauritius : Notice of shareholder meeting
PU
05/08Vivo Energy Mauritius Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/20Vivo Energy Mauritius Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2022, Payable on About April 21, 2023
CI
Vivo Energy Mauritius : Notice of shareholder meeting

06/06/2023 | 03:04am EDT
ANNUAL REPORT 2022

NOTICE OF MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Vivo Energy Mauritius Limited ('the Company') will be held at Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel, Caudan Waterfront, Port Louis on Friday 23 June 2023 at 14:00. The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will also be accessible via an online platform.

A shareholder or a shareholder proxy who wishes to participate in the online Annual meeting is requested to send an email to contact.rs@mcbcm.mu at latest by Tuesday 20 June 2023 so that the MCB Registry may provide them with credentials to access the online meeting.

A shareholder or a shareholder proxy who is unable to register online or who wishes to attend physically the meeting is requested to send an email to contact.rs@mcbcm.mu or call on +230 202 5640.

AGENDA

  1. To adopt the minutes of proceedings of the last Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on 24 June 2022. Ordinary Resolution I
    "Resolved that the minutes be adopted as true proceedings of the meeting".
  2. To consider the Annual Report 2022 of the Company.
  3. To receive the report of Messrs Deloitte, the auditors of the Company.
  4. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022. Ordinary Resolution II
    "Resolved that the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 be and are hereby approved."
  5. To re-elect as Director of the Company Mr Matthias Marie Joseph de LARMINAT who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-election in accordance with the Constitution of the Company.
    Ordinary Resolution III
    "Resolved that Mr Matthias Marie Joseph de LARMINAT be and is hereby re-elected as Director of the Company."
  6. To re-elect as Director Mrs Sheila UJOODHA, who had been appointed by the Board on 27 June 2022 to fill a casual vacancy, now retires in accordance with the Constitution of the Company and, being eligible, offers herself for re-election.
    Ordinary Resolution IV
    "Resolved that Mrs Sheila UJOODHA be and is hereby re-elected as Director of the Company."
  7. To re-elect as Director Mr Hans Marcus Fredrich PAULSEN, who had been appointed by the Board on 01 September 2022 to fill a casual vacancy, now retires in accordance with the Constitution of the Company and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election.
    Ordinary Resolution V
    "Resolved that Mr Hans Marcus Fredrich PAULSEN be and is hereby re-elected as Director of the Company."
  8. To re-appoint Messrs Deloitte as auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration for the financial year ending 31 December 2023.
    Ordinary Resolution VI
    "Resolved that Messrs Deloitte be and are hereby re-appointed as auditors of the Company and that the Board of Directors of the Company be hereby authorised to fix their remuneration for the financial year ending 31 December 2023."

By order of the Board

Executive Services Limited

Per Christian Angseesing ACIS

Secretary

08 May 2023

Note: A member not being able to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on his behalf. The proxy need not be a member. Proxy forms duly signed should reach the registered office of the Company at least FORTY-EIGHT hours before the holding of the meeting.

Shell trademarks used under license

Disclaimer

Vivo Energy Mauritius Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 07:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
