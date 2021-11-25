Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Vivo Energy plc
  News
  Summary
    VVO   GB00BDGT2M75

VIVO ENERGY PLC

(VVO)
  Report
Energy trader Vitol snaps up UK's Vivo Energy in $2.3 billion deal

11/25/2021 | 02:47am EST
(Reuters) - Commodities trader Vitol will buy Britain's Vivo Energy in a deal valued at roughly $2.3 billion, the companies said on Thursday, as the Dutch firm looks to expand its fuel distribution and marketing network in Africa.

Vivo shareholders will receive $1.79 in cash for each share they hold, and six cents as an interim plus special dividend.

Netherlands-based Vitol is the top shareholder in Vivo Energy with a 36.1% stake. Vitol said it had engaged with second largest shareholder Helios on several occasions in the past few years in order to buy Helios' 27.1% stake.

The two shareholders in the UK-based company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants to retail and commercial customers in Africa agreed on the purchase price of $1.79 per Vivo share, which represents a premium of about 25% to the stock's Wednesday close.

Vivo's board plans to unanimously recommend the deal to shareholders.

Vitol's offer on Thursday follows a $1.55 per Vivo share proposal in February, which was rejected by the company's board, Vitol said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on VIVO ENERGY PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 086 M - -
Net income 2021 143 M - -
Net Debt 2021 249 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 1 874 M 1 874 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 57,2%
Managers and Directors
Christian Chammas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Doug Lafferty Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Patrick Daly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Carol Ann Arrowsmith Independent Non-Executive Director
Thembalihle Hixonia Nyasulu Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVO ENERGY PLC31.06%1 874
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.16.46%42 315
MURPHY USA INC.41.66%4 740
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-0.14%4 514
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-41.70%2 679
ARKO CORP.14.00%1 272