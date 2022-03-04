Vivo Energy : Confirmation of appointment of Chief Executive Officer

JSE Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

About Vivo Energy:

Vivo Energy operates and markets its products in countries across North, West, East and Southern Africa. The Group has a network of over 2,450 service stations in 23 countries operating under the Shell and Engen brands and exports lubricants to a number of other African countries. Its retail offering includes fuels, lubricants, card services, shops, restaurants and other non-fuel services. It provides fuels, lubricants and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to business customers across a range of sectors including marine, mining, construction, power, transport, wholesalers and manufacturing. The Company employs around 2,700 people and has access to over 1,000,000 cubic metres of fuel storage capacity and has a joint venture, Shell and Vivo Lubricants B.V., that sources, blends, packages and supplies Shell-branded lubricants.

For more information about Vivo Energy, please visit www.vivoenergy.com

Forward-looking statements

