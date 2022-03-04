Log in
    VVO   GB00BDGT2M75

VIVO ENERGY PLC

(VVO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange -  03/22 11:35:01 am
134.6 GBX   -0.30%
02:38aVivo Energy Hires CEO Designate On Permanent Basis
MT
02:26aVIVO ENERGY : Confirmation of appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
03/02Pound Seen Vulnerable as Market Scales Back BOE Rate Rise Bets
DJ
Vivo Energy : Confirmation of appointment of Chief Executive Officer

03/04/2022 | 02:26am EST
Vivo Energy plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales) (Registration number: 11250655) (Share code: VVO)

LEI: 213800TR7V9QN896AU56

ISIN: GB00BDGT2M75

04 March 2022

Vivo Energy plc

LSE:VVO / JSE:VVO

Confirmation of appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Vivo Energy confirms that as part of an orderly succession process, Stan Mittelman, who was announced as Chief Executive Officer Designate in November 2021, has now been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and joined the Board. His appointment took effect on 3 March 2022.

Stan succeeds Christian Chammas, who has resigned from the Board with effect from 3 March 2022, but will remain available to support Stan over the coming months before retiring.

There are no other matters to disclose under Listing Rule 9.6.13 and further details relating to Stan's remuneration and Christian's leaving arrangements can be found in the RNS released on 9 November 2021, and in the 2021 Annual Report due to be published on 9 March 2022, respectively.

Ends

Notes to editors:

Media contacts:

Vivo Energy plc

Rob Foyle, Head of Communications +44 7715 036 407 rob.foyle@vivoenergy.com

Tulchan Communications

Harry Cameron

+44 20 7353 4200 vivoenergy@tulchangroup.com

Investor contact:

Vivo Energy plc

Giles Blackham, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3034 3735 giles.blackham@vivoenergy.com

JSE Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

About Vivo Energy:

Vivo Energy operates and markets its products in countries across North, West, East and Southern Africa. The Group has a network of over 2,450 service stations in 23 countries operating under the Shell and Engen brands and exports lubricants to a number of other African countries. Its retail offering includes fuels, lubricants, card services, shops, restaurants and other non-fuel services. It provides fuels, lubricants and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to business customers across a range of sectors including marine, mining, construction, power, transport, wholesalers and manufacturing. The Company employs around 2,700 people and has access to over 1,000,000 cubic metres of fuel storage capacity and has a joint venture, Shell and Vivo Lubricants B.V., that sources, blends, packages and supplies Shell-branded lubricants.

For more information about Vivo Energy, please visit www.vivoenergy.com

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and all of which are based on the Directors' current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as: "believe", "expects", "may", "will", "could", "should", "shall", "risk", "intends", "estimates", "aims", "plans", "predicts", "continues", "assumes", "positioned", "anticipates" or "targets" or the negative thereof, other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this report and include statements regarding the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the Directors or the Group concerning, among other things, the future results of operations, financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies of the Group and the industry in which it operates.

No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing the Group. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to vary materially from the future results indicated, expressed, or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements contained in this report speak only as of the date of this announcement. The Company and the Directors expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in the document to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law.

Disclaimer

Vivo Energy plc published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
