Vivo Energy : Court Approval of Scheme

Vivo Energy plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Registration number: 11250655) (Share code: VVO) LEI: 213800TR7V9QN896AU56 ISIN: GB00BDGT2M75 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 22 July 2022 RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER for Vivo Energy plc by VIP II Blue B.V. (a newly formed company ("BidCo"), being a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Vitol Investment Partnership II Limited, itself being an investment vehicle advised by employees of the Vitol Group) to be effected by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the UK Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") COURT APPROVAL OF SCHEME On 25 November 2021, the boards of Vivo Energy plc (the "Company" or "Vivo") and BidCo announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer for all of the issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of the Company not already owned by the Existing Vitol Shareholders (the "Offer"). The Offer is to be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Act (the "Scheme"). Full details of the Offer are set out in the Scheme Document published on 17 December 2021 (the "Scheme Document"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this Announcement have the same meanings as set out in the Scheme Document. Further to the announcement on 20 January 2022 in relation to the results of the Court Meeting and General Meeting, and the announcement made on 8 July 2022 in relation to the satisfaction of the regulatory and antitrust conditions, Vivo is pleased to announce that the Court has today made the Court Order sanctioning the Scheme. The Scheme remains conditional on the Court Order being delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales which is expected to occur on 25 July 2022. Listing of Vivo Shares on the premium listing segment of the Official List and dealings in Vivo Shares on the London Stock Exchange are each expected to be suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. on 25 July 2022. Therefore today, 22 July 2022 will be the last day for dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, and disablement in CREST of, the Vivo Shares. It is expected that, subject to the Scheme becoming effective, the listing of Vivo Shares on the premium listing segment of the Official List will be cancelled and that Vivo Shares will cease to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 26 July 2022.

Listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Listing of Vivo Shares on the JSE is expected to be suspended with effect from 9.00 a.m. (SAST) on 25 July 2022. Therefore today, 22 July 2022 will be the last date to trade in Vivo Shares on the JSE Limited ("JSE"). It is expected that, subject to the Scheme becoming effective, the listing of Vivo Shares on the JSE will be cancelled with effect from 29 July 2022. A further announcement will be made when the Scheme becomes effective.

Enquiries: BidCo +44 20 7973 4230 / Andrea Schlaepfer +44 7525 403796 Head of Corporate Communications HSBC (Financial adviser to BidCo) +44 20 7991 8888 Keith Welch Alex Thomas James Novelli Joe Weaving Brunswick LLP (public relations adviser to BidCo) +44 20 7404 5959 Patrick Handley Vivo Energy plc +44 20 3034 3735 Giles Blackham Head of Investor Relations Rob Foyle Head of Communications J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 20 7742 4000 (Joint financial adviser and corporate broker to Vivo) Dwayne Lysaght James Janoskey Richard Walsh Rothschild & Co (Joint financial adviser to Vivo) +44 20 7280 5000 John Deans Edoardo Fassati Numis Securities (Corporate broker to Vivo) +44 207 260 1000 Stuart Dickson George Price JSE Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited Tulchan Communications (public relations adviser to Vivo) +44 207 353 4200 Martin Robinson Harry Cameron Akin Gump LLP is acting as legal adviser to BidCo as to English law. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is acting as legal adviser to Vivo as to English Law. Bowmans is acting as legal adviser to BidCo as to South African Law and Werksmans is acting as legal adviser to Vivo as to South African law.

Important notices relating to financial advisers HSBC, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (the "PRA") and regulated by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Vitol and BidCo and no one else in connection with the Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than Vitol and BidCo for providing the protections afforded to clients of HSBC nor for giving advice in relation to the Offer or any matter or arrangement referred to in this announcement. Neither HSBC, nor any of its group undertakings or affiliates, owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of HSBC in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise. HSBC has given, and not withdrawn, its consent to the inclusion in this announcement of the references to its name in the form and context in which they appear. J.P. Morgan Securities plc, which conducts its UK investment banking business as J.P. Morgan Cazenove ("J.P. Morgan Cazenove"), is authorised in the United Kingdom by the PRA and regulated in the United Kingdom by the PRA and the FCA. J.P. Morgan Cazenove is acting as financial adviser exclusively for Vivo and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to such matters and will not be responsible to anyone other than Vivo for providing the protections afforded to clients of J.P. Morgan Cazenove or its affiliates, or for providing advice in relation to any matter or arrangement referred to herein. J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited is acting exclusively as JSE sponsor to Vivo and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement, and will be subject to the requirements imposed on such a sponsor under the JSE Listings Requirements. N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited ("Rothschild & Co"), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Vivo and no one else in connection with the matters described in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Vivo for providing the protections afforded to clients of Rothschild & Co nor for providing advice in connection with any matter referred to herein. Neither Rothschild & Co nor any of its affiliates (nor their respective directors, officers, employees or agents) owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Rothschild & Co in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise. Numis Securities Limited ("Numis"), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting as Corporate Broker exclusively for Vivo and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Vivo for providing the protections afforded to clients of Numis, nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to herein. This announcement is for information purposes only. It is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation or the solicitation of any offer to sell or purchase any securities or the solicitation of any offer to otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any security pursuant to the Offer or otherwise. The Offer shall be made solely by means of the Scheme Document, which, together with the Forms of Proxy and the Form of Election (if applicable), shall contain the full terms and conditions of the Offer, including details of how to vote in respect of the Offer. Any vote in respect of, acceptance or other response to the Offer should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Scheme Document read in its entirety. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus equivalent document. Overseas Shareholders The availability of the Offer to Vivo Shareholders who are not resident in and citizens of the United Kingdom or South Africa may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are located or of which they are citizens. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom or South Africa should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable legal or regulatory requirements of their jurisdictions. Any failure to comply with the applicable restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Offer disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of such