Vivo Energy : Ghana Celebrates Valentine's Day with Akropong School for the Blind

Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive marketer, and distributor of Shell branded fuels and lubricants has donated a multi-functional printer (Kyocera - TASKalfa 2554ci), bags of rice and chocolates to the Akropong School for the Blind in the Eastern Region to commemorate this year's Valentine's day: - a special day during which people express their love and admiration for one another.

Over the years, Vivo Energy Ghana has marked this day internally with its employees. To reaffirm its commitment of impacting the communities in which it operates, the company in partnership with its employees marked this year's celebration with the launch of the maiden edition of the 'Energizing Hope' to extend love and care to Akropong School for the Blind.

The Corporate Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mrs. Shirley Tony Kum who led a team of employees to make the donation said, "As a company, we are dedicated to touching and impacting lives through our main focus areas of Education, Environment, and Road Safety, as well as committed to creating a lasting impact in our communities. We believe this gesture will go a long way towards ensuring the efficient use of the school's resources and help channel funds that the school would have used in purchasing these items into other pressing needs of the students."

Mrs. Kum further lauded the teachers and management of the school for their commitment to ensuring that the students get the best education. She also extended her gratitude to Vivo Energy's management and employees, as well as MFI Ghana Limited, for their contributions in making this donation possible. In addition, she called on other corporate bodies to empathize with the students and help provide the needed support and opportunities to enable them to overcome their disabilities and contribute to society.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, Mr. Gideon Doyi a teacher, expressed his appreciation to Vivo Energy Ghana for coming to their aid. He further recounted how the lack of a multi-functional printer hampered their administrative work and assured Vivo Energy Ghana of conducting routine maintenance to ensure the maximum efficiency of the printer in supporting the school's day-to-day operations.

