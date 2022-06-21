Vivo Energy : Kenya leverages on technology to launch a Shell lubricant's anti-counterfeit platform

Counterfeiting of engine oils has become a lucrative business in Kenya. According to the Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA), counterfeiters have claimed over 20% of the petroleum market. Oil Marketing Companies must take all necessary precautions to avoid volume loss and guard against potential reputational damage. In the light of this, Vivo Energy Kenya, the company that distributes and markets Shell products and services in the country, has launched an anti-counterfeit consumer platform dubbed JAZIKA NA SHELL LUBRICANTS.

The platform will enable consumers to verify the authenticity of the Shell Lubricants they consume. Consumers will also get an opportunity to earn and accumulate points they can redeem prizes, namely airtime, shopping vouchers, KPLC tokens, and other gifts.

Vivo Energy Kenya has developed a USSD platform that enables consumers to verify if the Shell lubricants they have purchased in the market are genuine. Consumers will dial * 459* 200# and insert the code under the seal of the lubricant's cap to register and participate.

This is in line with the 2022 world anti-counterfeit day theme "leveraging on technology to combat counterfeiting". Speaking at the launch, Mr. Peter Murungi, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Kenya, said that this platform will help curb the threat of counterfeits that Shell lubricants continue to face. This supports the Buy Kenya, Build Kenya initiative since the Shell lubricants are blended at Mombasa's Shell Vivo Lubricants blending plant.

He added. This platform assures consumers of the legitimacy of Kenya's most loved lubricant brand. It will also reward consumers who are loyal to the Shell lubricants brands.

Shell Lubricants have been the leading global lubricants brand for 15 consecutive years, according to the 19th edition of Kline & Company's report Global Lubricants: Market Analysis and Assessment 2021.

