Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vivo Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VVO   GB00BDGT2M75

VIVO ENERGY PLC

(VVO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vivo Energy : Uganda, NEMA, Uganda Breweries Ltd, Stanbic Bank Uganda and Next Media Services, partner to promote sustainable environmental protection

05/19/2021 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda, together with National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Uganda Breweries Limited, Stanbic Bank and Next Media Services have partnered to promote sustainable environmental protection in a new educative campaign dubbed 'Taasa Obutonde,' which means 'Let us save the environment.'

The campaign, which was launched at Namboole Stadium, is also in line with the year's World Environment Day theme, which will be 'Ecosystem Restoration' - a call on world leaders and the populations to pay special focus on creating a good relationship with nature and to focus on preventing and reversing the loss of degraded natural ecosystems to fight the impacts of climate change.

Similarly, Taasa Obutonde seeks to promote environmental protection through targeted messages, documentaries and skits on television and online platforms to ensure greater awareness over a period of three years. In its first year, the campaign will focus its awareness on plastics and pollution.

Studies estimate that in Uganda, an average of 1,500 tonnes of plastic waste is generated daily, with only 500 tonnes properly managed. This indicates a collection efficiency of 30%, implying that most of the waste generated is not safely recycled and goes into the environment.

Speaking at the launch event, the Vivo Energy Uganda Managing Director Mr Gilbert Assi said: 'It has been proven that irresponsible use and disposal of plastics has far-reaching environmental and health risks to human and animal life. The Taasa Obutonde campaign will sensitize Ugandans about these dangers, create awareness about the safe disposal of plastics, aim to drive behavioural change on the use of plastics and suggest co-existing alternatives for daily use.'

Adding, 'This in line with our Goal Zero ambition, which is our continuous commitment to ensure no harm to our people, assets and the environment. As an ISO 14001 certified company for Environment Management Systems, it is imperative that we run our business responsibly by prevention of environmental pollution and the adoption of more energy efficient and environmentally friendly retail sites countrywide. Similarly, we shall use this strong partnership to call our fellow Ugandans to action and to own up to the responsibility to restore and ensure that our environment is protected and sustained for the future.'

The Guest of Honour at the event, National Environment Management Authority Executive Director, Dr Tom Okurut said: 'Plastics are recognizably the most dominant waste in the country. As one of the measures to regulate plastics, the National Environment Act banned the manufacture and import of plastics under 30 microns. This is in addition to imposing a producer extended responsibility to ensure that producers of plastics manage their products from production to disposal. The management of the environment should not be considered as the duty of only the Government, or more specifically NEMA. Solutions to environmental problems require a multi-sectoral approach to solve and this campaign is an indicator that the private sector, civil society and Government are willing to work together to protect our environment.'

Plastics are a way of life for all Ugandans and yet a cancer to the environment that we rely on. Unfortunately, the general lack of adequate knowledge, resources and information, coupled with non-compliant manufacturers and a soft policy-making system, supports the unending use of harmful plastics.

The 'Taasa Obutonde' campaign will unpack the dangers of the irresponsible use of plastics and the impact of the disposal on the environment, human and animal life. Through the campaign, that will air on NBS TV, every day, for a period of one year, as well as on Sanyuka TV, Salam TV, radio stations and on digital platforms, the partnership will aim to create awareness about the safe disposal of plastics while encouraging adoption of the 3Rs - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle to encourage positive behavioural change and an overall slowdown in environmental degradation.

Media contact:

[email protected]

Disclaimer

Vivo Energy plc published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 14:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIVO ENERGY PLC
10:42aVIVO ENERGY  : Uganda, NEMA, Uganda Breweries Ltd, Stanbic Bank Uganda and Next ..
PU
05/05Shell tells Tunisia it plans to exit upstream activities next year
RE
04/29VIVO ENERGY  : Cooperation Agreement Between Education Ministry and Vivo Energy ..
AQ
04/27VIVO ENERGY  : Q1 Gross Cash Profit Rises 9% On Retail Growth
MT
03/23VIVO ENERGY  : Uganda expands its network of Shell service stations, inaugurates..
PU
03/05VIVO ENERGY  : CFO Resigns; Successor Named
MT
03/05VIVO ENERGY PLC  : Nomination
CO
03/04VIVO ENERGY  : 4,000 boda riders win prizes from the Shell Wangula Nga Kapo prom..
PU
03/03VIVO ENERGY  : Uganda Recognises It's Best Truck Drivers
PU
03/03VIVO ENERGY  : 15,000 Shell Customers rewarded with fuel worth UGX 40M.
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 865 M - -
Net income 2021 146 M - -
Net Debt 2021 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 3,44%
Capitalization 1 951 M 1 952 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 747
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart VIVO ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Vivo Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVO ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,95 $
Last Close Price 1,55 $
Spread / Highest target 70,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Chammas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Doug Lafferty Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Patrick Daly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Carol Ann Arrowsmith Independent Non-Executive Director
Thembalihle Hixonia Nyasulu Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVO ENERGY PLC28.24%1 952
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.12.88%5 542
PARKLAND CORPORATION0.05%5 050
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-15.08%4 186
MURPHY USA INC.8.20%3 812
ARKO CORP.17.33%1 314