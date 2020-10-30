Log in
VIVO ENERGY PLC    VVO   GB00BDGT2M75

VIVO ENERGY PLC

(VVO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/29 12:35:07 pm
71.7 GBX   -1.65%
03:28aVivo Energy resumes dividend pay, says trading improved
08/14VIVO ENERGY PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
08/14VIVO ENERGY PLC : Half-year results
Vivo Energy resumes dividend pay, says trading improved

10/30/2020 | 03:28am EDT

(Reuters) - Africa-focussed fuel retailer Vivo Energy said on Friday it will pay the previously withdrawn 2019 final dividend of 2.7 cents per share, as volume in the third quarter improved, compared with the second, as COVID-19 restrictions began to ease.

"Mobility restrictions eased across our host countries during Q3, which has led to a strong improvement in gross cash profit," Chief Executive Officer Christian Chammas said.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.65% 463.94 Delayed Quote.-13.53%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.41% 152.16 Delayed Quote.-11.41%
VIVO ENERGY PLC -1.65% 71.7 Delayed Quote.-41.99%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 531 M - -
Net income 2020 74,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
Yield 2020 2,13%
Capitalization 1 174 M 1 172 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 52,3%
