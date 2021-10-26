Results of Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K

Results of Annual General Meeting
On October 26, 2021, VivoPower International PLC (the "Company") held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders voted on the following six resolutions, each of which was approved by no less than 99% of votes cast:
1.
To receive the accounts and the reports of the directors and the auditors for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 (the "June 2021 Annual Report").
2.
To approve the directors' remuneration report for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 as set out on pages 32 to 41 of the June 2021 Annual Report (the "Directors' Remuneration Report").
3.
To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors of the Company, to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.
4.
To authorize the Company's audit committee to determine the remuneration of the auditors.
5.
To approve the extension of the term of Matthew Chair's appointment as a director of the Company, by one year, making him a Class B Director, such that the term of his appointment expires in 2024.
6.
To approve the extension of the term of William Langdon's appointment as a director of the Company, by two years, making him a Class C Director, such that the term of his appointment expires in 2025.
