VivoPower International : How to achieve net-zero through carbon capture and storage

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is a promising technology for getting the world to net-zero emissions. But what does it mean for investors?
Markets are increasingly betting that CCS will be a major part of the global net-zero transition. However, investors must carefully consider the long-term risks and opportunities associated with CCS technology. It's one thing to store carbon, and a whole other ball game to use it.
Arowana's very own Santiago Tenorio-Garcés recently sat down with MoneyWeek to explain how organisations can reap great benefits by using extracted carbon instead of merely storing it.
Visit the VivoPower website for more news and insights.
Disclaimer
VivoPower International plc published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 07:13:01 UTC.