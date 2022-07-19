VivoPower International : How to achieve net-zero through carbon capture and storage

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is a promising technology for getting the world to net-zero emissions. But what does it mean for investors?





Markets are increasingly betting that CCS will be a major part of the global net-zero transition. However, investors must carefully consider the long-term risks and opportunities associated with CCS technology. It's one thing to store carbon, and a whole other ball game to use it.





Arowana's very own Santiago Tenorio-Garcés recently sat down with MoneyWeek to explain how organisations can reap great benefits by using extracted carbon instead of merely storing it.



