    VVPR   GB00BD3VDH82

VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL PLC

(VVPR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-07-18 pm EDT
1.250 USD   -1.57%
03:14aVIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL : How to achieve net-zero through carbon capture and storage
PU
07/14VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL : appoints new Chief Operating Officer, Head of Global Partnerships and Financial Controller
PU
07/11VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL : How to invest in carbon capture and storage in the quest for net-zero emissions
PU
VivoPower International : How to achieve net-zero through carbon capture and storage

07/19/2022 | 03:14am EDT
Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is a promising technology for getting the world to net-zero emissions. But what does it mean for investors?

Markets are increasingly betting that CCS will be a major part of the global net-zero transition. However, investors must carefully consider the long-term risks and opportunities associated with CCS technology. It's one thing to store carbon, and a whole other ball game to use it.

Arowana's very own Santiago Tenorio-Garcés recently sat down with MoneyWeek to explain how organisations can reap great benefits by using extracted carbon instead of merely storing it.

Visit the VivoPower website for more news and insights.

Disclaimer

VivoPower International plc published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 07:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -16,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 27,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23,1 M 23,1 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 39,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,25 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 300%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tser Fah Chin Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Cahir President
James Tindal-Robertson Group Finance Director
William Langdon Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Jeavons Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL PLC-59.02%23
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.98%154 626
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.41%82 710
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.47%76 852
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.70%64 324
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.98%62 886