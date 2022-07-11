Log in
    VVPR   GB00BD3VDH82

VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL PLC

(VVPR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-08 pm EDT
1.450 USD   +5.84%
06/30VivoPower Says Order for Electric-Vehicle Conversion Kits Secured From Atlas Iron
MT
06/30VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL : Announces Tembo EV order from Atlas Iron, part of Hancock Prospecting - Form 6-K
PU
06/30VivoPower International PLC Announces Tembo EV order from Atlas Iron, part of Hancock Prospecting
GL
VivoPower International : How to invest in carbon capture and storage in the quest for net-zero emissions

07/11/2022 | 04:44am EDT
VivoPower Australia | Sydney

Level 11
153 Walker Street
North Sydney NSW 2060
Australia

J.A. Martin

2 Martin Drive
Tomago NSW 2322
Australia

VivoPower Australia | Brisbane

Level 11, Matisse Tower
110 Mary Street
Brisbane QLD 4000
Australia

Kenshaw

1A Pennant Street
Cardiff NSW 2285
Australia

VivoPower International plc published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL PLC
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -16,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 27,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,8 M 26,8 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 39,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,45 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 245%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tser Fah Chin Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Cahir President
James Tindal-Robertson Group Finance Director
William Langdon Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Jeavons Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL PLC-52.46%27
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.04%157 651
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.96%81 540
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.81%75 641
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.04%64 470
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.78%64 102