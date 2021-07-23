VivoPower International PLC Announces Dates for Full Year Results and Earnings Conference Call

London, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to confirm that it will announce full year results for the year ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 8:00 EDT.



The Company also confirmed that Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO, will host an earnings conference call on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 8:30 EDT.

The dial-in phone number for the live audio call are:

Conference ID: 4683937

Date of call: 08/23/2021

Leader Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 398-0998

Leader International Dial-In Number: (914) 987-7709

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 362-0227

Participant International Dial-In Number:(914) 987-7684

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r97bjs6n and on the investor relations section of the VivoPower website at www.vivopower.com.

A replay of the webcast will also be available two hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed from the link above or via the VivoPower website for a period of one year.

About VivoPower

VivoPower is a sustainable energy solutions company focused on battery storage, electric solutions for customized and ruggedized fleet applications, solar and critical power technology and services. The Company's core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to move toward net zero carbon status. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation with operations in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.





Contact Investor Relations shareholders@vivopower.com Press rmorganevans@edisongroup.com