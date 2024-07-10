By Denny Jacob

VivoPower International shares rose 60%, extending a rally from Tuesday after the company said it secured an extension to its $34 million shareholder loan financing.

Shares were trading around $4.10. The stock has more than doubled on the year.

The sustainable energy solutions company said the agreement consolidates all of its shareholder loans at the VivoPower International PLC level, as well as amending all of the outstanding loans to non-current status.

