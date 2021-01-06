PRESS RELEASE : Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code

DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
2021-01-06 / 07:00
*Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code*
*HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, Germany, 06 January 2021* - in connection with the
conversion into an N.V., a public company under the laws of the Netherlands
(_naamloze vennootschap_, "N.V.") which has taken effect on 28 November
2020, Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY) announces that
the shares will be trading under a new ISIN NL00150002Q7 as from 11 January
2021. The last trading date of the shares under the ISIN DE0007921835 will
be 08 January 2021. The ISIN code change will be effected automatically.
Trading in Vivoryon Therapeutics shares will not be affected. The central
securities depository for the shares under ISIN NL00150002Q7 will be
Euroclear Nederland (_Nederlands Centraal Instituut voor Giraal
Effectenverkeer B.V._).
###
*For more information, please contact:*
*Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.*
Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO
Email: contact@vivoryon.com
*Trophic Communications*
Gretchen Schweitzer / Joanne Tudorica
Tel: +49 172 861 8540 / +49 176 2103 7191
Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu
*About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.*
With 20+ years of unmatched understanding in identifying post-translational
modifying enzymes that play critical roles in disease initiation and
progression, Vivoryon's scientific expertise has facilitated the creation of
a discovery and development engine for small molecule therapeutics. This
platform has demonstrated success by developing a novel therapeutic in type
2 diabetes. In its current programs Vivoryon Therapeutics is advancing its
lead product, varoglutamstat (PQ912), in Alzheimer's disease and its entire
portfolio of QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors in oncology and other indications. In
addition, the company pursues a development program for Meprin protease
inhibitors with potential therapeutic use in fibrotic diseases, cancer and
acute kidney injury.
www.vivoryon.com [1]
*Forward Looking Statements*
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking
statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The
forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. as of the date of this press release. Such
forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are
subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond
our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from
those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly
disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or
revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations
or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such
statement is based.

Language: English












