MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Vivoryon Therapeutics    VVY   DE0007921835

VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS

(VVY)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 01/05 11:35:12 am
10 EUR   +4.38%
01:01aVIVORYON THERAPEUTICS : N.V. new ISIN code
EQ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DJ
2020VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS : Declares Netherlands as New Home Member State
MT
Vivoryon Therapeutics : N.V. new ISIN code

01/06/2021 | 01:01am EST
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code

06.01.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code

 

HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, Germany, 06 January 2021 - in connection with the conversion into an N.V., a public company under the laws of the Netherlands (naamloze vennootschap, "N.V.") which has taken effect on 28 November 2020, Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY) announces that the shares will be trading under a new ISIN NL00150002Q7 as from 11 January 2021. The last trading date of the shares under the ISIN DE0007921835 will be 08 January 2021. The ISIN code change will be effected automatically. Trading in Vivoryon Therapeutics shares will not be affected. The central securities depository for the shares under ISIN NL00150002Q7 will be Euroclear Nederland (Nederlands Centraal Instituut voor Giraal Effectenverkeer B.V.).
 

###
 

For more information, please contact:
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO
Email: contact@vivoryon.com

Trophic Communications
Gretchen Schweitzer / Joanne Tudorica
Tel: +49 172 861 8540 / +49 176 2103 7191
Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu
 

About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
With 20+ years of unmatched understanding in identifying post-translational modifying enzymes that play critical roles in disease initiation and progression, Vivoryon's scientific expertise has facilitated the creation of a discovery and development engine for small molecule therapeutics. This platform has demonstrated success by developing a novel therapeutic in type 2 diabetes. In its current programs Vivoryon Therapeutics is advancing its lead product, varoglutamstat (PQ912), in Alzheimer's disease and its entire portfolio of QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors in oncology and other indications. In addition, the company pursues a development program for Meprin protease inhibitors with potential therapeutic use in fibrotic diseases, cancer and acute kidney injury.
www.vivoryon.com

Forward Looking Statements
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.


06.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Weinbergweg 22
06120 Halle/Saale
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)345 555 9900
Fax: +49 (0)345 555 9901
E-mail: contact@vivoryon.com
Internet: www.vivoryon.com
ISIN: DE0007921835
WKN: 792183
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
EQS News ID: 1158702

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1158702  06.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1158702&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -13,3 M -16,3 M -16,3 M
Net cash 2020 14,9 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 200 M 245 M 245 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS
Duration : Period :
Vivoryon Therapeutics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,00 €
Last Close Price 10,00 €
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 90,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ulrich Dauer Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Frank T. Weber Chief Medical Officer
Jörg Neermann Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Dinnies Johannes von der Osten Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Charlotte Lohmann Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS10.99%245
LONZA GROUP AG-0.49%47 756
MODERNA, INC.4.51%44 213
CELLTRION, INC.-1.25%43 695
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.09%33 859
SEAGEN INC.-3.51%30 468
