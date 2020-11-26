DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020



26.11.2020 / 07:00

Vivoryon Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020



HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, Germany, 26 November 2020 - Vivoryon Therapeutics AG (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; ISIN DE0007921835) announced today its third quarter business update for the period ending September 30, 2020. The third quarter 2020 report is available for download on the Company website (https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information).



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Enrollment of first patient in VIVIAD, the Company's European Phase 2b Alzheimer's disease study evaluating varoglutamstat (PQ912)

Announcement of IND approval for varoglutamstat (PQ912)

Successful completion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

CORPORATE REVIEW



Financial Review (According to IFRS)

In the third quarter of 2020, research and development expenses amounted to EUR 3,653k and increased compared to the third quarter of 2019 (EUR 1,196k). General and administrative expenses increased to EUR 1,051k (Q3 2019: EUR 768k). The Company did not generate any revenue in the reporting period, in line with corporate planning. Therefore, the net loss of the period was EUR 4,598k compared to EUR 1,935k in the third quarter of 2019.

Vivoryon Therapeutics held EUR 10.0 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020. In addition, the Company holds other securities in amount of EUR 19,967k which can be liquidated at any time.

All results are in line with management expectations.



OPERATIONAL REVIEW



Announcement of Enrollment of First Patient in VIVIAD, European Phase 2b Alzheimer's Disease Study with Varoglutamstat (PQ912)

The Company announced that the first patient was enrolled in VIVIAD, a Phase 2b, randomized and multi-center clinical study in Europe. The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Vivoryon's lead candidate, varoglutamstat (PQ912), in patients with Alzheimer's disease .



IND Approval for Phase 2 Study of Varoglutamstat (PQ912) in Patients with Alzheimer's Disease

The Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for varoglutamstat (PQ912). FDA clearance of the IND will enable Vivoryon to initiate its U.S. Phase 2 clinical trial program for varoglutamstat (PQ912) in Alzheimer's disease as planned.



Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG

The Company announced that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Company's management and Supervisory Board at the Company's Annual General Meeting which took place on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. This included the transfer of the statutory seat to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, leading to a conversion into a public company under the laws of the Netherlands.



FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021



Full Year Results 2020 - April 20, 2021

First Quarter Results 2021 - June 01, 2021

Half Year Results 2021 - September 21, 2021

Third Quarter Results 2021 - November 23, 2021



About Vivoryon Therapeutics AG

With 20+ years of unmatched understanding in identifying post-translational modifying enzymes that play critical roles in disease initiation and progression, Vivoryon's scientific expertise has facilitated the creation of a discovery and development engine for small molecule therapeutics. This platform has demonstrated success by developing a novel therapeutic in type 2 diabetes. In its current programs Vivoryon Therapeutics is advancing its lead product, varoglutamstat (PQ912), in Alzheimer's disease and its entire portfolio of QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors in oncology and other indications. In addition, the company pursues a development program for Meprin protease inhibitors with potential therapeutic use in fibrotic diseases, cancer and acute kidney injury. www.vivoryon.com



