PRESS RELEASE : Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: -2

PRESS RELEASE : Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

10/18/2021 | 01:01am EDT
study in the U.S. Knowing that ADCS has selected varoglutamstat from the large number of different programs competing for their support is extremely encouraging and a great validation of our team's work over the past years. Looking into the future and in light of the global pandemic, we have implemented a number of measures to ensure that Vivoryon is well funded and able to deliver on our objective of bringing varoglutamstat to as many patients as possible."

### For more information, please contact: Investor Contact Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Dr. Manuela Bader, Director IR & Communication Tel: +49 (0)345 555 99 30 Email: IR@vivoryon.com Media Contact Trophic Communications Valeria Fisher / Sophia Hergenhan Tel: +49 175 8041816 Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Vivoryon is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer's disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com

About Varoglutamstat (PQ912) Vivoryon's most advanced medicine in development, varoglutamstat, is a differentiated small-molecule inhibitor with a unique dual mechanism of action (MOA) designed to address all hallmarks of AD: Abeta pathology, tau pathology, neuroinflammation and synaptic impairment. Firstly, varoglutamstat blocks the enzyme glutaminyl cyclase (QPCT), which is found in the brains of AD patients in much higher quantities than in healthy individuals and which has been shown to be linked to AD pathology. QPCT catalyzes the formation of N3pE amyloid a particularly neurotoxic variant of Abeta peptides, which is not present in the brains of healthy individuals and only found in AD patients. N3pE amyloid in the brain acts as a seeding element for Abeta aggregation, thus providing a starting point for plaque formation. It and has been described to correlate with the cognitive ability of AD patients. Varoglutamstat acts further upstream of other therapeutics, aiming to prevent the toxic Abeta variant N3pE from forming and seeding plaques, rather than reducing them after they have formed. Secondly, varoglutamstat exploits the fact that the enzymatic activity of glutaminyl cyclases is also required for the stability and full potency of the proinflammatory protein CCL2, with QPCTL, an isoform of QPCT, upregulating CCL2 by converting it into pE-CCL2. Thus, blocking QPCTL holds the potential to reduce neuroinflammation. Moreover, CCL2 is also a promoter of the tau pathology, which, in turn is linked to synaptic impairment, enabling simultaneous targeting of these pathologies. In contrast to many other drugs in development in AD which are antibodies that have to be injected or infused, varoglutamstat can be very conveniently administered as an oral pill.

Forward Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of the Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the "Company"), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company's products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company's products may be available. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company's future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

Disclaimer This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made solely in accordance with applicable law.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Additional features: File: VVY Provides Update on Business and Progress of Varoglutamstat Clinical Development in Alzheimer's Disease

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. 
              Weinbergweg 22 
              06120 Halle/Saale 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)345 555 9900 
Fax:          +49 (0)345 555 9901 
E-mail:       contact@vivoryon.com 
Internet:     www.vivoryon.com 
ISIN:         NL00150002Q7 
WKN:          A2QJV6 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam 
EQS News ID:  1241278 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1241278 2021-10-18

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241278&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

