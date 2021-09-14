PRESS RELEASE : Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Publish its Financial Results for H1 2021 and Operational Progress

DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Publish its Financial Results for H1 2021 and Operational Progress 2021-09-14 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Publish its Financial Results for H1 2021 and Operational Progress

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, September 14, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, will publish its financial results for the first six months of 2021 on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast open to the public. The report will be available for download on the Company's website (https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news /financial-information/). Conference call details Date: September 21, 2021 Time: 3:00 pm CEST / 09:00 am EDT Access Code: 53651371# From Germany: +49 69 201 744 220 From The Netherlands: +31 207 168 020 From UK: +44 20 30 092 470 From USA: +18 774 230 830 A live webcast and accompanying slides will be made available at: https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/ news-and-events/presentations-webcasts/

### For more information, please contact: Investor Contact Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Dr. Manuela Bader, Director IR & Communication Tel: +49 (0)345 555 99 30 Email: IR@vivoryon.com Media Contact Trophic Communications Valeria Fisher / Sophia Hergenhan Tel: +49 175 8041816 Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer's disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com Forward Looking Statements

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

2021-09-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP

