  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
  News
  Summary
    VVY   NL00150002Q7

VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS N.V.

(VVY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-10-07 am EDT
9.370 EUR   +0.86%
03:32pVivoryon Therapeutics N : Halle
PU
03:32pVivoryon Therapeutics N : C. Christiansen - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. - Halle
PU
09/30Transcript : Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 30, 2022
CI
Vivoryon Therapeutics N : C. Christiansen - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. - Halle

10/07/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
Back C. Christiansen - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. - Halle

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction06 oct 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyC. Christiansen
  • Issuing institutionVivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
  • Place of residenceHalle
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares2.042.398,00 Number of voting rights2.042.398,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares1.000.000,00 Number of voting rights1.000.000,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementIn contanten
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares1.027.398,00 Number of voting rights1.027.398,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding21,43 % Directly real16,98 % Directly potential4,45 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht Total holding21,43 % Directly real16,98 % Directly potential4,45 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 07 October 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

Vivoryon Therapeutics NV published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 19:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -12,6 M -12,3 M -12,3 M
Net cash 2022 26,3 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 207 M 202 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 35,7x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,29 €
Average target price 60,00 €
Spread / Average Target 546%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Dauer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Florian Schmid Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Erich Maximilian Platzer Non-Executive Chairman
Frank T. Weber Chief Medical Officer
Jörg Neermann Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS N.V.-51.11%201
MODERNA, INC.-50.72%48 959
LONZA GROUP AG-33.30%38 145
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-33.53%34 978
SEAGEN INC.-11.85%25 135
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.54%24 290