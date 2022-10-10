Vivoryon Therapeutics N : Den Danske Forskningsfond - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. - Halle
Den Danske Forskningsfond - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. - Halle
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 10 oct 2022
Person obliged to notify Den Danske Forskningsfond
Issuing institution Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Place of residence Halle
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares1.000.000,00
Number of voting rights1.000.000,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementIn contanten
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares999.547,00
Number of voting rights999.547,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding8,30 %
Directly real8,30 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht
Total holding8,30 %
Directly real8,30 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 10 October 2022
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.