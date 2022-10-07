Vivoryon Therapeutics N : Halle
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Date of transaction 06 oct 2022
Issuing institution Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Place of residence Halle
Total capital allocation
Month
Total placed capital
Total votes
Total placed capital23.077.880,00 EUR
Total votes23.077.880,00
Previous notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Gewoon aandeel
ISINNL00150002Q7
Nominal value1,00
Total placed22.050.482
Votes per stock1,00
Number certified0
New notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Gewoon aandeel
ISINNL00150002Q7
Nominal value1,00
Total placed22.050.482
Votes per stock1,00
Number certified0
Registeraandeel
Nominal value1,00
Total placed1.027.398
Votes per stock1,00
Number certified0
Date last update: 07 October 2022
All news about VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS N.V.
Sales 2022
-
-
-
Net income 2022
-12,6 M
-12,3 M
-12,3 M
Net cash 2022
26,3 M
25,7 M
25,7 M
P/E ratio 2022
-16,9x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
207 M
202 M
202 M
EV / Sales 2022
-
EV / Sales 2023
35,7x
Nbr of Employees
15
Free-Float
77,3%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
9,29 €
Average target price
60,00 €
Spread / Average Target
546%
