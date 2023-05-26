Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
  News
  Summary
    VVY   NL00150002Q7

VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS N.V.

(VVY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:21 2023-05-26 am EDT
14.84 EUR   +2.34%
Summary 
Summary

Vivoryon Therapeutics N : Halle

05/26/2023 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction26 may 2023
Issuing institutionVivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Place of residenceHalle
Previous result
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Month Total placed capital25.890.993,00 EUR Total votes25.890.993,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINNL00150002Q7 Disclosure1,00 Previous notification24.105.278 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockNL00150002Q7 ISIN1,00 Nominal value25.890.993 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 26 May 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vivoryon Therapeutics NV published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 21:02:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5,00 M 5,35 M 5,35 M
Net income 2023 -18,5 M -19,7 M -19,7 M
Net cash 2023 15,9 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 -19,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 358 M 383 M 383 M
EV / Sales 2023 68,4x
EV / Sales 2024 52,7x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,84 €
Average target price 60,00 €
Spread / Average Target 304%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Dauer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Florian Schmid Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Erich Maximilian Platzer Non-Executive Chairman
Frank T. Weber Chief Medical Officer
Jörg Neermann Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS N.V.40.50%375
MODERNA, INC.-29.59%48 212
LONZA GROUP AG24.70%46 307
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.62%36 640
SEAGEN INC.51.30%36 458
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-21.77%23 162
