Vivoryon Therapeutics N : Halle

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Date of transaction26 may 2023
Issuing institutionVivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Place of residenceHalle
Total capital allocation
Month
Total placed capital
Total votes
Month
Total placed capital25.890.993,00 EUR
Total votes25.890.993,00
Previous notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel
ISINNL00150002Q7
Disclosure1,00
Previous notification24.105.278
Total votes1,00
Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel
Type stockNL00150002Q7
ISIN1,00
Nominal value25.890.993
Total placed1,00
Votes per stock0
Date last update: 26 May 2023
