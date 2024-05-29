KKR & Co. Inc. - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. - Halle
Date of transaction28 may 2024
Person obliged to notifyKKR & Co. Inc.
Issuing institutionVivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Place of residenceHalle
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights0,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Memory Investments S.à r.l.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights0,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Memory Investments S.à r.l.) 		SettlementIn contanten

Date last update: 29 May 2024

