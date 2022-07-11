Vivos : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 7, 2022

VIVOS INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware 000-53497 80-0138937

719 Jadwin Avenue , Richland , WA 99352

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (509) 736-4000

N/A (Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Issuance of Common Stock Pursuant to Offering Statement

On July 7, 2022, Vivos, Inc. (the "Company") completed the sale to investors of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), pursuant to its Regulation A+ offering being conducted on a "best efforts" basis under Regulation A of Section 3(6) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") (the "Offering"). The Offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company's offering statement on Form 1-A, originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 1, 2021, as amended (the "Offering Statement"), which was qualified by the SEC on September 15, 2021. The Offering resulted in gross proceeds to the Company of $1,200,000. Proceeds from the sale of Common Stock in connection with the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

Please see the Offering Statement for additional details regarding the Offering, including the terms of the Common Stock being offered.

As noted above, the issuance of the Common Stock was made in reliance upon an exemption from registration provided under Regulation A+ pursuant to Section 3(6) of the Securities Act.

Upon issuance of the shares of Common Stock in connection with the Offering described above, the Company will have 352.78 million shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding,

Issuance of Warrants

On July 7, 2022, the Company issued to certain accredited investors, for aggregate consideration of $20,000, (i) warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares of its Common Stock ("Series A Warrants"), which Series A Warrants expire, if not previously exercised, on December 31, 2022, and are exercisable for Common Stock at $.01 per share; and (ii) warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares of Common Stock ("Series B Warrants"), which Series B Warrants, expire, if not previously exercised, on June 30, 2025, and are exercisable for Common Stock at $.08 per share. The Series A Warrants and Series B Warrants were issued pursuant to Regulation D under the Securities Act and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Item 8.01 Other Events

See Item 3.02 above.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 10.1 Form of Series A Warrant 10.2 Form of Series B Warrant 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)



