  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VVOS   US92859E1082

VIVOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(VVOS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-19 pm EST
1.500 USD   -1.96%
01/17Ascendiant Capital Starts Vivos Therapeutics at Buy With $2.50 Price Target
MT
01/09Vivos Therapeutics Closes $8 Million Private Placement
AQ
01/09Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Vivos Therapeutics : Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

01/20/2023 | 03:11am EST
LITTLETON, Colo., January 20, 2023 - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Vivos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing innovative treatments for patients suffering from dentofacial abnormalities and/or mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults, today announced that it has received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") informing Vivos it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

As a result, Vivos is now in compliance with all applicable Nasdaq listing standards, and Nasdaq considers this matter closed.

Vivos was previously notified by Nasdaq on November 3, 2022 that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule because its common stock failed to meet the closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive business days. To regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on January 18, 2023.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for treating mild to moderate OSA. It has proven effective in over 31,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,650 trained dentists.

The Vivos Method includes the Vivos Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (CARE) appliance therapy and associated protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the soft tissues that comprise a patient's upper airway and/or palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using The Vivos Method.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 08:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -22,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34,5 M 34,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 170
Free-Float 78,3%
Managers and Directors
R. Kirk Huntsman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford K. Amman Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Todd Huntsman Senior Vice President-Manufacturing
Neil Kline Senior Vice President-Medical Affairs
Susan McCullough Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.273.13%35
NOVOCURE LIMITED26.56%9 743
PENUMBRA, INC.7.73%9 096
MASIMO CORPORATION10.62%8 603
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.-12.01%6 539
GETINGE AB7.17%6 134