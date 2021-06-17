Vivos Therapeutics : Shareholder Director Nominations (Form 8-K)

Shareholder Director Nominations.

On June 16, 2021, the Board of Directors of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (the 'Company') approved the date of its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting') for July 28, 2021, which date is more than 30 days from the anniversary date of the Company's 2020 annual meeting of stockholders.

The Company has set a deadline of July 2, 2021 for the receipt of stockholder proposals submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, which date the Company has determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin to print and send its proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. In order to be considered timely, any such proposal must be received by the Company at its principal executive offices at 9137 South Ridgeline Boulevard, Suite 135, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129, and addressed to the attention of the corporate secretary, no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on July 2, 2021. Any such proposal must also meet the requirements set forth in the Company's Amended and Restated By-Laws (the 'By-Laws') and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to be eligible for inclusion in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

In addition, in accordance with the By-Laws, stockholders who intended to submit a proposal regarding a director nomination at the Annual Meeting must have ensured that notice of any such proposal was received by the corporate secretary at the Company's principal executive offices at 9137 South Ridgeline Boulevard, Suite 135, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129, and addressed to the attention of the corporate secretary no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on March 20, 2021.