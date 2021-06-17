Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VVOS   US92859E1082

VIVOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(VVOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vivos Therapeutics : Shareholder Director Nominations (Form 8-K)

06/17/2021 | 04:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholder Director Nominations.

On June 16, 2021, the Board of Directors of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (the 'Company') approved the date of its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting') for July 28, 2021, which date is more than 30 days from the anniversary date of the Company's 2020 annual meeting of stockholders.

The Company has set a deadline of July 2, 2021 for the receipt of stockholder proposals submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, which date the Company has determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin to print and send its proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. In order to be considered timely, any such proposal must be received by the Company at its principal executive offices at 9137 South Ridgeline Boulevard, Suite 135, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129, and addressed to the attention of the corporate secretary, no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on July 2, 2021. Any such proposal must also meet the requirements set forth in the Company's Amended and Restated By-Laws (the 'By-Laws') and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to be eligible for inclusion in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

In addition, in accordance with the By-Laws, stockholders who intended to submit a proposal regarding a director nomination at the Annual Meeting must have ensured that notice of any such proposal was received by the corporate secretary at the Company's principal executive offices at 9137 South Ridgeline Boulevard, Suite 135, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129, and addressed to the attention of the corporate secretary no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on March 20, 2021.

Disclaimer

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 20:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIVOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:04pVIVOS THERAPEUTICS  : Shareholder Director Nominations (Form 8-K)
PU
04:03pVIVOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Shareholder Director Nominations (form 8-K)
AQ
05/26VIVOS THERAPEUTICS  : Founder & Chief Medical Officer Releases New Book Highligh..
AQ
05/18VIVOS THERAPEUTICS  : Roth Capital Adjusts Price Target on to $11 From $12, Main..
MT
05/17VIVOS THERAPEUTICS  : Net Loss Narrows in Q1 as Sales Increase
MT
05/17VIVOS THERAPEUTICS  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operation..
PU
05/17VIVOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
05/17VIVOS THERAPEUTICS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/17VIVOS THERAPEUTICS  : Earnings Flash (VVOS) VIVOS THERAPEUTICS Posts Q1 Revenue ..
MT
05/17VIVOS THERAPEUTICS  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operation..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -13,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 129 M 129 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart VIVOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,50 $
Last Close Price 5,64 $
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target 95,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
R. Kirk Huntsman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford K. Amman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gurdev Dave Singh Non-Independent Director & Chief Medical Officer
Todd Huntsman Senior VP-Manufacturing, Product & Technology
Susan McCullough Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.-4.57%129
NOVOCURE LIMITED27.49%22 813
MASIMO CORPORATION-16.35%12 348
GETINGE AB61.17%10 087
PENUMBRA, INC.57.35%10 046
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.86.74%6 776