Hearst Television's Very Local Available on VIZIO

The streaming service provides millions of users with 24/7 access to Local News, Weather, Original Series, and Specials

NEW YORK and IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Television announced today that its free streaming service, Very Local, is now available on VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO).

With Very Local, VIZIO audiences have access to around-the-clock local news in Hearst Television markets throughout the country. Viewers can also stream Very Local original series that encompass food, travel, adventure, dating and true crime—all with an emphasis on stories from viewers' hometowns, and content relatable to communities everywhere.

The VIZIO collaboration is the latest in a number of distribution agreements secured by Very Local.

"The addition of the VIZIO platform marks a major step in the growth of our distribution for Very Local's programming," said Andrew Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President, Streaming Video Services, at Hearst Television. "We want to reach consumers with quality local content wherever they are and on their own timetable, and working with VIZIO helps us substantially in that objective. We're confident Very Local will prove an excellent complement to VIZIO's outstanding lineup of movies, TV shows, sports, kids and family content, news, lifestyle programming, gaming and more."

"We aim to give our audiences content that not only excites, but is relatable, too," said Chris Tanquary, Senior Director of Business Development at VIZIO. "Very Local's addition to VIZIO is sure to give our users the news, weather and shows that matter to them most, no matter where they are in the U.S."

About Very Local

Very Local is a streaming channel that offers 24/7 access to local news, weather, original series and more. Download the Very Local App for FREE on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku or VIZIO. Additional information and video clips can be found www.verylocal.com/about.

About Hearst Television

Hearst Television owns and operates 33 television and two radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 22 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over nearly 70 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Its Hearst Media Production Group unit produces original programming across linear and streaming platforms for domestic and international distribution. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst .

About VIZIO:

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

