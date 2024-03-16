Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the recently proposed buyout of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) (“VIZIO”) stockholders on behalf of the company’s investors.

On February 20, 2024, VIZIO announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Walmart at a price of $11.50 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, VIZIO’s current stockholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether VIZIO shareholders are receiving sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether VIZIO’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company to Walmart at $11.50 per share. Notably, at least one analyst firm was maintaining a price target of $16.00 per share at the time the proposed transaction was announced.

VIZIO shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229–0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/vizio-holding-corp/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to this transaction.

