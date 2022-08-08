Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VIZIO Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZIO   US92858V1017

VIZIO HOLDING CORP.

(VZIO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
10.42 USD   -0.10%
08:04aSTARZ is Now Streaming on VIZIO
BU
07/28VIZIO Rolls Out Innovations During Inaugural Developer Conference
BU
07/27VIZIO Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STARZ is Now Streaming on VIZIO

08/08/2022 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Access to on demand shows, original series and movies including Spider-Man: No Way Home and P-Valley with the STARZ App, now available on VIZIO Smart TVs

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that the STARZ app is now available on VIZIO Smart TVs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005198/en/

STARZ is Now Streaming on VIZIO (Graphic: Business Wire)

STARZ is Now Streaming on VIZIO (Graphic: Business Wire)

With this addition, millions of VIZIO users across America can now access STARZ’s premium hit original series and massive library of on demand movies for every genre, mood or occasion, including drama, comedy, western, and family, sci-fi, action, documentaries and more. Highlights include STARZ original series “Power” Universe, “Outlander” and “P-Valley,” as well as such box office smashes such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Thor: The Dark World and many others.

“We welcome STARZ to the entertainment lineup available on VIZIO’s Smart TVs. The addition of STARZ marks another significant advancement in our commitment to provide our users with access to the programming they love and endless entertainment options for millions of users who begin their entertainment journey with VIZIO,” said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President, Platform Content and Partnerships at VIZIO.

“We are excited to bring our STARZ app to VIZIO Smart TVs making our premium programming available to millions of users throughout the country,” said Alison Hoffman, President of Domestic Networks at STARZ. “From our robust slate of original series dedicated to amplifying narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences, and our library that features some of the biggest movies, STARZ is delighted to bring our award-winning programming to the VIZIO platform for viewers to enjoy in an easy, frictionless way.”

STARZ joins an extensive list of fan-favorite streaming services already available on VIZIO including Apple TV+, BET+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, and Prime Video. VIZIO Smart TVs also include support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly onto the big screen. VIZIO is continuously enhancing the VIZIO platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options.

STARZ offers VIZIO users monthly and annual subscriptions with unlimited streaming options directly from the VIZIO home screen.

For more information, visit starz.com for the latest programming and information.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About STARZ

Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), is a leading global media and entertainment company that produces and distributes premium streaming content to worldwide audiences across subscription television platforms. Starz is home to the flagship domestic STARZ® brand, STARZ ENCORE, 17 premium pay TV channels and the associated on-demand and online services, including the highly rated STARZ app. With the launch of the STARZPLAY international premium streaming platform and STARZ PLAY Arabia, Starz is expanding its global footprint in a growing number of territories. Sold through multichannel video distributors, including cable operators, satellite television providers, telecommunications companies, and other online and digital platforms, Starz offers subscribers more than 7,500 distinct premium television episodes and feature films, including STARZ Original series, first-run movies and other popular programming.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VIZIO HOLDING CORP.
08:04aSTARZ is Now Streaming on VIZIO
BU
07/28VIZIO Rolls Out Innovations During Inaugural Developer Conference
BU
07/27VIZIO Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
07/22JPMorgan Lowers Price Target on VIZIO to $14 From $20, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
07/19THE VIZIO 2023 TV COLLECTION : Stream Better, Stream Your Way.
BU
07/19VIZIO Introduces 2023 M-Series Sound Bar Lineup with Award-Winning M-Series Elevate and..
BU
07/19VIZIO Holding Corp. Announces Its 2023 Smart TV Collection
CI
07/19VIZIO Holding Corp. Introduces 2023 M-Series Sound Bar Lineup with Award-Winning M-Seri..
CI
07/12Guggenheim Adjusts VIZIO's Price Target to $12 from $14, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
06/24VIZIO HOLDING CORP.(NYSE : VZIO) added to Russell 2500 Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIZIO HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 008 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,12 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 513x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 007 M 2 007 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 18,8%
Chart VIZIO HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
VIZIO Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIZIO HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 10,42 $
Average target price 16,30 $
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William W. Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ben Wong President & Chief Operating Officer
Adam Townsend Chief Financial Officer
David E. Russell Independent Director
Julia S. Gouw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIZIO HOLDING CORP.-46.37%2 007
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-19.27%106 713
PANASONIC CORPORATION-11.42%19 317
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-30.51%12 607
SHARP CORPORATION-19.61%5 093
CHENGDU XGIMI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-12.37%3 577