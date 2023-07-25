Join top developers and technology experts from the streaming and entertainment industry for a day of immersive workshops and discussions with VIZIO's product and engineering leaders

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) is pleased to announce its highly anticipated 2nd Annual VIZIO Developer Conference, themed "Innovate: Beyond the Stream." Building on the success of its inaugural event, this free in-person summit will showcase the latest innovations around its recently enhanced operating system, VIZIOgram, the company’s photo and video sharing feature, opportunities with VIZIO’s payment and subscription management service, VIZIO Account, exciting casual gaming developments and new features available on VIZIO Mobile.

Now, more than ever, the television is the heart of the connected home, and VIZIO products are an integral part of users' daily lives. “Innovate: Beyond the Stream” will take place on August 22nd in Irvine and will bring together the industry’s top engineering, content, product, and technology professionals, to explore possibilities for the future of connected TVs. Attendees of the full-day event will be able to choose from two tracks of breakout sessions to gain valuable insights on designing apps for discoverability, integrating monetization options, creating experiences that consumers love and learning best practices for Connected TV (CTV) app development.

The event will feature a keynote from VIZIO leadership, immersive workshop sessions and discussions led by VIZIO product, engineering, and technical account management teams as well as a thought-provoking roundtable discussion. The panel will include respected executives from Accedo, Ottera, Sling and Warner Bros. Discovery, who will share their experiences and explore the transformation taking place in the streaming industry and advancements made in partnership with VIZIO.

“At VIZIO, we are committed to driving innovation and what is possible with Smart TVs and that means moving beyond video and looking at what’s next with the biggest screen in the home,” said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President, Platform Content & Partnerships at VIZIO. “'Innovate: Beyond the Stream,' serves as a forum for connecting with innovative content partners, developers and industry experts who are passionate about pushing the boundaries of streamed content to include gaming, fitness and more. Together, we can shape the future of TV and provide audiences with extraordinary entertainment experiences.”

To review the agenda and register for the 2nd Annual VIZIO Developer Conference, please visit Innovate: Beyond the Stream.

