  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  VIZIO Holding Corp.
  News
  Summary
    VZIO   US92858V1017

VIZIO HOLDING CORP.

(VZIO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-24 pm EST
9.630 USD   -1.33%
02/21VIZIO to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
BU
02/20Vizio Presidents' Day Deals : Premium TVs and Sound Bars at Phenomenal Prices
BU
02/17VIZIO Honored With Technology and Engineering Emmy Award
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIZIO Appoints Former Best Buy President and COO, Mike Mohan to Board of Directors

02/27/2023 | 06:02am EST
VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) announced today that R. Michael (Mike) Mohan, former President and COO of Best Buy Co., Inc., has been appointed to the company's board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005348/en/

VIZIO Appoints Former Best Buy President and COO, Mike Mohan to Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

VIZIO Appoints Former Best Buy President and COO, Mike Mohan to Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Mohan is a seasoned retail leader who will bring great insights and experience to VIZIO. At Best Buy, he was responsible for all aspects of global operations, including sales, merchandising, marketing, supply chain management, services, and new business initiatives across more than 1,400 stores and online channels worldwide.

“As an accomplished business leader and experienced board member, we are excited to welcome Mike to VIZIO’s board of directors,” said VIZIO's Chairman of the Board, Founder and CEO William Wang. “His deep understanding of the consumer electronics industry will be invaluable as we continue executing on our strategy to provide innovative entertainment technologies at the center of the connected home.”

Mohan joined Best Buy in 2004 and served in a variety of leadership roles, including COO of its U.S. business, and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer. Through these roles, Mohan demonstrated his extensive retail industry expertise, management experience and digital marketing acumen. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Bloomin' Brands, Inc., Petco, Jackson Family Wine and is a former national trustee for the Boys & Girls Club of America.

“VIZIO is in the midst of tremendous growth with an entrepreneurial culture focused on innovation,” said Mike Mohan. “It’s an honor to join VIZIO’s board of directors and the team of talented business leaders dedicated to revolutionizing the future of entertainment for millions of consumers.”

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 831 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,13 M - -
Net cash 2022 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 735x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 873 M 1 873 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart VIZIO HOLDING CORP.
VIZIO Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VIZIO HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,63 $
Average target price 13,95 $
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William W. Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ben Wong President & Chief Operating Officer
Adam Townsend Chief Financial Officer
David E. Russell Independent Director
Julia S. Gouw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIZIO HOLDING CORP.29.96%1 873
SONY GROUP CORPORATION13.15%102 815
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION6.08%20 175
LG ELECTRONICS INC.31.10%14 685
SHARP CORPORATION-1.06%4 455
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.32.66%3 013