Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of VIZIO Holding Corp. ("VIZIO" or "the Company") (NYSE: VZIO).

On February 20, 2024, VIZIO announced that it had agreed to be sold to Walmart for $11.50 per share in cash. Notably, at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $12 per share, $0.50 above the merger price.

Therefore, we are investigating whether VIZIO's Board of Directors acted in the best interests of VIZIO shareholders in approving the sale. The scope of the investigation includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to VIZIO shareholders and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased VIZIO securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/VZIO. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

