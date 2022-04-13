Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  VIZIO Holding Corp.
  News
  Summary
    VZIO   US92858V1017

VIZIO HOLDING CORP.

(VZIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/13 12:20:20 pm EDT
8.115 USD   +4.98%
12:02pVIZIO Holding Corp. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022
BU
04/12VIZIO Presents Exclusive Discounts and Promotions for Consumers from Popular Streaming Services
BU
04/05Tori Spelling Stars in All New TV Series, Streaming Exclusively on VIZIO
BU
Summary 
Summary

VIZIO Holding Corp. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022

04/13/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) announced today that it will issue financial results after the stock market close on May 12, 2022 for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, followed by a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live audio webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website in the Events section at investors.vizio.com/events. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, along with the Company's earnings press release and earnings presentation.

For more information or to access additional materials related to this call, visit investors.vizio.com.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VIZIO HOLDING CORP.
04/04VIZIO Honored With Five Stevie® Awards For Customer Support and Service Excellence
BU
03/31Vizio Rolls Out New Feature to Connect Linear TV, Streaming Services
MT
03/31VIZIO Introduces Jump Ads to Connect Linear TV With Streaming
BU
03/29New AVOD Chicken Soup for the Soul Streaming Service App Premieres on VIZIO
AQ
03/18VIZIO HOLDING CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/18VIZIO's Sustainability Efforts Praised for the Sixth Consecutive Year by Environmental ..
BU
03/15TRANSCRIPT : VIZIO Holding Corp. Presents at 30th Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & T..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIZIO HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 302 M - -
Net income 2022 3,14 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 483x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 483 M 1 483 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 25,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,73 $
Average target price 20,80 $
Spread / Average Target 169%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William W. Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ben Wong President & Chief Operating Officer
Adam Townsend Chief Financial Officer
David E. Russell Independent Director
Julia S. Gouw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIZIO HOLDING CORP.-60.22%1 483
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-21.21%112 701
PANASONIC CORPORATION-11.54%20 865
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-11.23%17 101
SHARP CORPORATION-18.32%5 266
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-21.19%3 390