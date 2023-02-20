Advanced search
VIZIO Presidents' Day Deals: Premium TVs and Sound Bars at Phenomenal Prices

02/20/2023
Starting Monday, Feb. 20, get ready for great deals on VIZIO TVs and sound bars at retailers across the U.S.

There’s never been a better time to upgrade your home entertainment experience at an affordable price. This Presidents’ Day (Monday, Feb. 20, 2023), VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) has partnered with retailers Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart.com to offer high-performance TVs and sound bars at value prices.

Shoppers will unlock big savings on VIZIO’s 4K QLED smart TVs, high-performance sound bars, and award-winning SmartCast streaming platform. Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, games, sports, and music like never before with immersive Dolby Atmos sound bars that deliver 360 degrees of powerful crystal-clear audio and 4K QLED TVs that pop with vibrant color.

“This Presidents’ Day, VIZIO is delighted to offer some of our most beloved products at even lower prices, both online and at retailers across the U.S.,” said John Schindler, VIZIO Vice President of Product Planning. “We want our high-performance TVs and immersive sound bars to be accessible to everyone, and our Presidents’ Day deals help make premium home-theater performance a possibility for a wide range of budgets.”

Included on every new VIZIO TV, the award-winning SmartCast streaming platform delivers more than 260 free channels and 6,000 titles on demand, offering an ever-expanding library of movies, TV shows, news, sports, and music. Simply plug in your VIZIO Smart TV, connect to the Internet, launch WatchFree+, and enjoy thousands of free movies and shows right out of the box – no logins or subscriptions required.

VIZIO Presidents’ Day Deals: Premium Performance at Pragmatic Prices

Whether you’re looking for a big-screen 4K TV, a smaller-size TV for your bedroom or dorm, or a premium QLED set with gorgeous Quantum Color, high peak brightness, and tremendous contrast, there’s a VIZIO Presidents’ Day deal for you.

  • VIZIO 65” P-Series Quantum 9 (P65Q9-J01): With a stunning peak brightness of 1,200 nits, 144 local dimming zones for exceptional contrast, and spectacular Quantum Color, the powerful P-Series Quantum 9 is just $699.99 in-store only at Costco – a savings of $300 compared to the original MSRP.
  • VIZIO 75” V-Series 4K HDR TV (V755M-K03): Immerse yourself in the action with the award-winning 75-inch V-Series 4K TV, with sharp 4K resolution, beautiful Dolby Vision HDR, and WiFi 6E compatibility for superior streaming. The 75-inch V-Series is just $699.99 at Sam’s Club and Best Buy ($50 savings).
  • Great deals on V-Series and D-Series TVs at Target and Walmart: VIZIO’s 4K HDR V-Series TVs offer big-screen 4K performance at value prices, and our Full HD D-Series Smart TVs are the perfect fit for a bedroom, a dorm room, or even a kitchen. This Presidents’ Day, you’ll find deep discounts on VIZIO V-Series and D-Series TVs at Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, and Best Buy.

Amazon: VIZIO Sound Bar Deals

SKU

Category

Deal Price

Savings

Start Date

End

SB2021n-J6

Sound Bar

$99.99

--

2/17

2/26

Best Buy: VIZIO TV Deals

SKU

Category

Deal Price

Savings

Start Date

End

M70Q6M-K03

TV

$699.99

$50

2/18

--

V505M-K09

TV

$299.99

$30

2/20

--

D40fm-K09

TV

$199.99

$20

2/20

--

V755M-K03

TV

$699.99

$50

2/27

3/16

Costco: VIZIO TV Deals

SKU

Category

Deal Price

Savings

Start Date

End

P65Q9-J01

TV

$699.99

$300

2/27

3/12

Sam’s Club: VIZIO TV Deals

SKU

Category

Deal Price

Savings

Start Date

End

V505M-K09

TV

$279.99

$50

2/6

3/15

V755M-K03

TV

$699.99

$50

2/13

3/16

Target: VIZIO TV and Sound Bar Deals

SKU

Category

Deal Price

Savings

Start Date

End

V705-J01

TV

$539.99

$60

2/20

--

V505-J09

TV

$269.99

$30

2/20

--

V435-J01

TV

$239.99

$30

2/20

--

D40f-J09

TV

$179.99

$20

2/20

--

D32f-J04

TV

$159.99

$10

2/19

--

Walmart.com: VIZIO TV and Sound Bar Deals

SKU

Category

Deal Price

MSRP

Savings

Start Date

D40f-J09

TV

$178

$198

$20

2/20

D43f-J04

TV

$198

$224

$26

2/20

V435-J01

TV

$238

$268

$30

2/20

V505-J09

TV

$268

$298

$30

2/20

V705-J01

TV

$538

$598

$60

2/20

In-store pricing may vary. Prices and offers are subject to change.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
