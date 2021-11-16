Log in
    VZIO   US92858V1017

VIZIO HOLDING CORP.

(VZIO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/16 03:38:57 pm
21.685 USD   -1.97%
03:28pVIZIO SmartCast Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree
BU
06:44aINSIDER SELL : Vizio Holding
MT
11/10Piper Sandler Adjusts VIZIO's Price Target to $29 From $31, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
VIZIO SmartCast Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

11/16/2021 | 03:28pm EST
VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for the SmartCast™ operating system, the platform that powers every VIZIO Smart TV with endless entertainment options for millions of users right out of the box.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116006319/en/

CES Innovation Awards: VIZIO SmartCast named a 2022 Honoree (Graphic: Business Wire)

CES Innovation Awards: VIZIO SmartCast named a 2022 Honoree (Graphic: Business Wire)

This award recognizes the latest generation of VIZIO SmartCast, which now includes built-in voice capabilities, a redesigned program guide, and new streaming services and channels to discover. The Smart TV platform provides audiences with home screen access to must-have apps like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, as well as access to hundreds of free channels through VIZIO’s WatchFree+ app. In addition, SmartCast supports streaming from devices with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in, as well as smart home connectivity with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Alexa-enabled devices.

With SmartCast, users never need to worry about having the latest versions of apps or firmware. The team at VIZIO updates SmartCast seamlessly as new channels, apps, smart home integrations, voice assistants, and other features become available. Platform updates apply not just to new TVs, but to earlier SmartCast TVs as well. Additionally, the free SmartCast Mobile™ app updates allow users to use VIZIO Voice with older, paired SmartCast TVs.

The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV, and virtually. The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories.

“We are thrilled to have VIZIO SmartCast named as a CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree,” said David Rudnick, Senior Vice President Product Engineering of VIZIO. “Smart TVs have gotten smarter, and with SmartCast, people no longer need to purchase a stick or box to watch their favorite entertainment. At VIZIO, we’re driving the future of television, and our award-winning SmartCast offers a wide range of content, search and discovery features, interoperability, and smart home connectivity to millions of U.S. consumers right out of the box.”

An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed more than 1800 submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registration.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast™ operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 266 M - -
Net income 2021 -61,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -64,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 150 M 4 150 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 527
Free-Float 18,0%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 22,12 $
Average target price 29,63 $
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William W. Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ben Wong President & Chief Operating Officer
Adam Townsend Chief Financial Officer
William T. Baxter Chief Technology Officer
David E. Russell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIZIO HOLDING CORP.0.00%4 150
SONY GROUP CORPORATION37.04%153 316
PANASONIC CORPORATION19.15%29 052
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-7.78%18 062
SHARP CORPORATION-15.28%7 103
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED101.38%4 268