VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) is introducing its brand-new line of award-winning1 soundbars to customers nationwide, with a 2024 portfolio featuring select models that start as low as $99 and all including cinema-like audio technology with Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X. Built to provide immersive sound on every soundbar and equipped with a next-generation user interface that makes setup and control of the soundbar more effortless, the 2024 VIZIO soundbar lineup has something for everyone. Customers can begin seeing select 2024 VIZIO soundbars online beginning May 13, with additional models to come through this fall.

“Experiencing some of your favorite movies, TV shows or live events with sound as though you are in the theater or in the center of the action is what makes the new VIZIO soundbars a league all their own,” said John Schindler, Vice President of Product Management at VIZIO. “We’re proud to continue innovating what is possible with soundbar technology and ensuring customers can experience the best sound quality possible, at any price point.”

All 2024 VIZIO Soundbars feature DTS:X and Dolby Atmos technology as well as adjustable sound levels thanks to ClearDialog settings, delivering immersive audio that puts users at the center of their favorite content. A simplified HDMI eARC connection provides the highest quality audio formats and allows the user to control their soundbar directly with their TV remote. This eliminates the need for a secondary remote, integrating the audio control menu directly into the TV. Users can also unlock soundbar settings, such as adjustments for bass, treble, speaker levels and more by downloading and using the VIZIO Mobile App.

Along with its technical enhancements, the 2024 VIZIO Soundbar lineup is crafted to meet the design aesthetic of any home. Complete with modern lines to blend into any decor, soft textures with satin-finished enclosures and low-profile structures to align with a TV and elsewhere in the living space, this soundbar lineup places as much attention and care to design as it does to room-filling sound quality.

Adding to the innovative soundbar lineup is the introduction of VIZIO QuickFit – a brand-new, patent pending intuitive solution that makes attaching the soundbar to a compatible VIZIO television simpler than ever. Designed to eliminate cord-clutter, gaps and pain-staking wall mounting setups, QuickFit uses two thumb screws included with select VIZIO soundbars that can be inserted into the underside of a compatible VIZIO TV by hand. This allows the soundbar to connect to the posts under the TV with a reassuring click, eliminating the need for tools and gets users to enjoy their favorite content sooner.

With the all-new, QuickFit-ready VIZIO 86” 4K TV now available in retail stores nationwide, customers can experience the latest in VIZIO TVs and soundbars today from the comfort of their home. The full QuickFit-ready 2024 VIZIO Soundbar lineup includes:

VIZIO 2.0 Soundbar (SV200M-08, $99.00) : With its sleek and streamlined design, VIZIO’s 2.0 model packs Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive sound quality into it a compact soundbar that includes two full-range drivers. With ClearDialog, the 2.0 ensures customers never miss a word of what they're watching – not even a whisper.

For more information on VIZIO’s lineup of soundbars and to check which VIZIO TVs are compatible with the all-new QuickFit solution, please visit VIZIO.com.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

1 Source: iF Design Awards 2024 Winners List

