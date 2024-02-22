The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to Recognize VIZIO at the 75th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards Smart TV Company Earns Distinction for the Second Year in a Row

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced it has been named an Emmy® recipient for the 75th annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

The NATAS Committee has recognized VIZIO for excellence in innovation for the Large Scale Deployment of its Smart TV Operating System that powers better viewing experiences for millions of consumers. As a Smart TV pioneer, VIZIO has been a driving force of innovation and enrichment in the industry for over 20 years. With this prestigious award, VIZIO joins a select few to be honored with an Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering during the past year, 2023.

“VIZIO is honored to be recognized by NATAS for our Large Scale OS deployment and as a pioneer in the Smart TV marketplace,” said William Wang, CEO and Founder of VIZIO. “This Emmy® Award underscores our consumer-focused vision and world-class engineering team’s execution to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences for VIZIO users nationwide.”

VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. VIZIO’s cloud-based architecture delivers a faster, more intuitive, and more personalized experience for VIZIO Smart TV users. With auto-updates, built-in features, and customization, VIZIO’s operating system provides out-of-the-box entertainment experiences with home screen access to hundreds of popular premium apps as well as hundreds of free channels and on-demand entertainment from its free streaming service, WatchFree+.

“Congratulations to the VIZIO team for this well-deserved recognition,” said Joe Inzerillo, Co-Chair, NATAS Technology Achievement Committee. “Your work showed excellence in engineering creativity and VIZIO once again joins a distinguished group of honorees that are carefully chosen by industry experts and peers.”

VIZIO received an Emmy award in 2023 for its ACR technology that delivers a new level of speed, transparency, and actionability for advertisers in the TV marketplace.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released the winners of the 75th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in February. This year’s recipients will be honored at a ceremony in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) in New York later this year.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

About The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a non-profit service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy®®® Awards for Children’s & Family, Daytime, News & Documentary, and Sports television programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering. NATAS membership consists of nearly 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country.

