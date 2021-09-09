VIZIO : fuboTV Brings Live and On-Demand Sports, News and Entertainment to VIZIO SmartCast®

Just in Time for Football Season, Tune Into fuboTV’s 100+ Live Sports, News and Entertainment Channels on SmartCast

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, is now available on VIZIO SmartCast®. With a subscription to fuboTV, SmartCast users can enjoy more than 100 channels streaming tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content.

fuboTV is available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs, packed with superior picture quality so users don’t miss a play. Paired with VIZIO’s best-selling sound bars, viewers can enjoy a fully immersive home stadium and theatre experience.

“94% of fuboTV subscribers enjoy watching their favorite sports, news and entertainment on the big screen,” said Len Landi, Senior Vice President, Business Development, fuboTV. “With today’s launch on VIZIO SmartCast TVs, we’re bringing fuboTV’s premium viewing experience to VIZIO SmartCast, one of the most popular smart TV platforms on the market. It’s a perfect marriage as we gear up for the fall sports season.”

The fuboTV app on VIZIO SmartCast TVs offers the following features:

Profiles: up to six users within a subscription can personalize their fuboTV experience. Profiles allow each individual user to have their own set of recordings (which never expire), personalized recommendations, and a program guide that is unique to their content preferences.

Customizable Guide: favorite channels to access the most watched programming first.

Record Series: never miss an episode with this feature that allows users to record the entire season of their favorite shows with just one click.

Record Teams: keep up with favorite teams without having to worry about missing any of the action! With just one click, users can record all games for a specific team to watch anytime.

Watch Next: this new feature lets users easily binge on a series. Once an episode ends they will automatically have the next episode suggested to them - making binge watching even easier.

“Sports continue to be one of the most popular categories of programming on television, so fuboTV’s offering with an impressive array of live sports programming as well as hundreds of other entertainment options is a welcome addition to the SmartCast lineup,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at VIZIO. “We are continuously enhancing the SmartCast platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options from the comfort of their homes.”

VIZIO SmartCast users can find fuboTV in the app row on the SmartCast Home Screen.

In addition to the fuboTV streaming app, VIZIO provides convenient access to apps like Apple TV+, BET+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime Video and YouTube TV. It also includes built-in support for Apple AirPlay 2 & Chromecast, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly to the big screen.

About fuboTV

With a mission to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience through the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is focused on bringing to life its vision of a streaming platform that transcends the industry’s current virtual MVPD model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. Through its cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live TV channels, including 74 of the top 100 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment — more than any other live TV streaming platform (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2020). Subscribers can interact with fuboTV’s live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., expects to launch Fubo Sportsbook, a comprehensive sports entertainment experience through sports betting, in Q4 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast™ operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads.

